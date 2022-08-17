This $524 Hentai Game Bundle In Steam’s Top Sellers Is Quite The Pricey Nut To Bust

I’m sure you’ve scrolled past a hentai game on Steam before. I’m sure you’ve even clicked on one before, curious as to what it was.

On the other hand, I’m positive there’s at least one of you reading that loves the hentai games provided on the platform. You see an anime girl with fat honking bazoinks and your eyes pop out of your skull like a Looney Tunes character. Not just that, but you LOVE a bargain.

While perusing the Steam Top Sellers to see how the games are going (they’re going good), I saw something interesting. Cult of the Lamb at the very top, which you love to see. Marvel’s Spiderman next, which is a given. But then at third place, there’s a little bundle called ‘OTAKU PLAN’s FIRST PACK‘.

OTAKU Plan, for those unaware, is a publisher that exclusively publishes Japanese hentai games to Steam, with some being translated to English. This ‘FIRST PACK’ in question goes for roughly $525 AUD, and includes 26 different hentai games that range from RPGMaker games with big babonkied broads to games like Mahjong but with large-titted ladies also present.

The reason why I’m writing about this? Simple. I thought it was funny. Because sex stuff is funny to me.

I personally cannot fathom spending almost $525 AUD in one go to get my big fat nut off, y’know? That’s not to say I don’t see the appeal in sex games, I understand that some gamers are looking to bust a nasty one in some type of way. It’s okay, it’s legal. But spending over $500 AUD for a 10% discount on 26 different hentai games, all of which look like they have different types of game mechanics entirely, some of which don’t even look very fun? Seems risky.

What has boggled my mind more is this: How is the $500 hentai game bundle coming third in the Top Sellers on Steam? Is there something I’m missing here? Is this a really great deal? Over half a grand to see some shiny 2D nipples… maybe?

Maybe there’s more to these games that I’m entirely unaware of. Maybe the storylines are enthralling. Maybe the gameplay is immaculate. Perhaps I am the shallow one, and haven’t taken the time to look past the milkers. If you’re looking to cut out the middle man we know as ‘making a single decision’ and immediately fill up your back catalogue with anime sex games, this could be the way to go.

Another option, of course, would be to simply buy them separately. Unfortunately, this would not get you your sweet 10% discount. So what to do then? Pay full price for a single sex game? Or pay $524.60 AUD for 26 different sex games, saving yourself a hefty $58.40 AUD? It’s a toughie.

As of writing, OTAKU PLAN’S FIRST PACK has sadly dropped to fourth place on the Top Sellers, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s preorder sales overtaking it. I don’t really understand, as you don’t even see a boob in CoD so? Y’know?

Anyway, I thought it would be important as a final touch to list off all of the headlines that the editorial team ended up coming up with for this article, because they’re what really made this post worth it:

One Of The Top Sellers On Steam Right Now Is A $524 Hentai Game Bundle $524 Hentai Game Bundle Among Top Sellers On Steam Right Now $524 Hentai Game Bundle Being A Top Seller On Steam Proves The Horniest Gamers Have The Deepest Pockets This Hentai Game Bundle Is $524, Which Is Quite The Pricey Nut To Bust The Hentai Accountants Must Be Jizzing Themselves Over This $524 Game Bundle Cumming In Steam’s Top Sellers This Hentai Game Bundle In Steam’s Top Sellers Is Quite The Pricey Nut To Bust Horny Gamers Are Blowing Their Load On This $524 Hentai Game Bundle Taking Out A Loan To Blow My Load, Thanks To This $524 Hentai Bundle On Steam This $524 Hentai Game Bundle Is Good Enough To Blow Your Hot Gamer Nut Over You Too Can Do Big Cums With The $524 Hentai Game Bundle This Big Cum Is Going To Cost You $524 Don’t Bust A Nut Over This $524 Hentai Bundle This $524 Hentai Game Bundle Is Power Topping The Steam Best Sellers Get Your Cummy Hands On This $524 Hentai Bundle Uh Oh, This Nut Is Going To Cost You Would You Pay Over $500 To Drop A Fat Cum? Buy This Hentai Bundle If You’re A Sick F**k This Article Is For You Do Not Open This Article Or Demons Will Come Flying Out Showcase Presentation On How We Write Headlines One Of The Top Sellers On Steam Right Now Is A $524 Hentai Game Bundle And You Can Imagine What Happened When I Told My Team

You can see at the very top which one won. If you think it’s crude, be thankful it wasn’t worse.