Dominaria United Exclusive: Magic The Gathering’s Latest Card Could Bring Your Whole Deck Undone

Published 52 mins ago: August 22, 2022 at 5:16 pm -
Image: Dominaria United, Wizards of the Coast

Dominaria United approaches, and that means it’s time to unveil another exclusive Magic The Gathering card.

That’s right, friends. It is after 5pm on a Monday, and I am on my own in the office. It’s The Magic Hour, baybee.

This time, we’re unveiling a card around the new Dominaria United set, which drops on September 9. It’s one of those cards that doesn’t look like much at first blush, but, in the right hands, could be very powerful indeed. Let’s take a look:

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Apologies, I wish I had larger art but this was the asset that Wizards provided for this piece.

This is Pilfer, a 2-mana Sorcery card from the Black Deck. Let’s see what it does:

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards their card.

To the merchant, it was nothing more than a few missing trinkets. To Tinybones, it was the greatest heist of all time.

I think we can all agree that the Pilfer card is a little jerk. Basically, this is a low-lift spell that allows you to, potentially, rob your opponent of a truly valuable card. It will require a sense of timing, and a poker-like ability to read your opponent, but, if played at the right moment, Pilfer could bring an entire deck undone.

The art for this card was created by artist Pauline Voss, and you can check out her portfolio here and follow her on Instagram here.

You can find out more about the Dominaria United set at the official MtG website.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

