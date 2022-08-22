Dominaria United Exclusive: Magic The Gathering’s Latest Card Could Bring Your Whole Deck Undone

Dominaria United approaches, and that means it’s time to unveil another exclusive Magic The Gathering card.

That’s right, friends. It is after 5pm on a Monday, and I am on my own in the office. It’s The Magic Hour, baybee.

This time, we’re unveiling a card around the new Dominaria United set, which drops on September 9. It’s one of those cards that doesn’t look like much at first blush, but, in the right hands, could be very powerful indeed. Let’s take a look:

Apologies, I wish I had larger art but this was the asset that Wizards provided for this piece.

This is Pilfer, a 2-mana Sorcery card from the Black Deck. Let’s see what it does:

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards their card. To the merchant, it was nothing more than a few missing trinkets. To Tinybones, it was the greatest heist of all time.

I think we can all agree that the Pilfer card is a little jerk. Basically, this is a low-lift spell that allows you to, potentially, rob your opponent of a truly valuable card. It will require a sense of timing, and a poker-like ability to read your opponent, but, if played at the right moment, Pilfer could bring an entire deck undone.

The art for this card was created by artist Pauline Voss, and you can check out her portfolio here and follow her on Instagram here.

You can find out more about the Dominaria United set at the official MtG website.