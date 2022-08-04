Top MultiVersus Players Are Destroying Opponents With Bugs Bunny

In a game with literal superheroes like Wonder Woman and Superman, you might be surprised to discover that one of the best fighters in MulitVersus is in fact a cartoon rabbit who is quite the stinker. Yes, Bugs Bunny is one of the game’s most powerful and popular characters, but that might change after he’s nerfed in the near future.

The recently released free-to-play Smash-like fighter Multiversus is having a bit of a moment right now. It’s one of the most popular games on Steam, it’s currently the most played game on the Steam Deck, and it’s quickly building up a community of players around its fast-paced, cartoony action. But as with any new competitive video game, there are questions and debates about balancing and nerfs. And for many, including the devs behind the game, Bugs Bunny is at the top of the “Characters Who Need A Nerf” list.

Bugs is currently dominating in the 2v2 mode in MultiVersus. If you look at the leaderboards and the top players in 2v2, you’ll quickly notice that they are almost always playing as Bugs Bunny. And in most matches, they are taking on other players who are also picking Bugs Bunny. Online, players have shared their amazement at how good Bugs Bunny is compared to other characters.

“I played Bugs fuckin Bunny in MultiVersus for all of 20 minutes and I’m a changed man,” tweeted one player. “That character is unreal. What have I been doin screwin around with Taz and Iron Giant. I can simply have everything.”

To really show how damn powerful the animated bunny is in MultiVersus, just look at how many wins the top 2v2 player in the world, KoboldHeart, has with Bugs. As of this writing, Kobold is on a 20-game win streak with Bugs and has won over 50 matches with the character over the last few days.

Why Bugs is dominating in the mode seems to come down to how well-rounded he is as a fighter, with a solid and easy-to-use mix of melee and ranged attacks. Interestingly, while he dominates in 2v2, he’s used far less by top players in 1v1.

The devs at Player First Games are aware of how powerful Bugs is in 2v2 and are working on some nerfs for the rabbit. The plan is to release these changes after EVO, happening this weekend, is done, likely to not screw up the current meta that players have been practicing under right before a huge tournament. While Bugs will get taken down a peg or two, the devs promise he will still be “fun” to play as following the nerfs. Just maybe not as essential in 2v2.

Meanwhile, in other MultiVersus news, the start of the game’s first season has been delayed. The devs say this has nothing to do with the recent firestorm of cancellations at Warner Bros. In the meantime, the game’s current pre-season…season will be extended by a week and will now end on August 15.