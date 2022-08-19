See Games Differently

Two Juicy Indies Are Releasing On The Same Day In September

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: August 19, 2022 at 11:35 am -
Two Juicy Indies Are Releasing On The Same Day In September
Image: Fellow Traveller / Monomi Park

You heard it here first folks, the 23rd of September is the day of Beacon Slimes.

This year so far has been an absolutely slay year for indie releases, and the goods just keep on coming. This is great for wacky individuals like myself, who have found the AAA line-up to be a little bit boring.

Luckily, both announced today as September 23rd releases (September 22nd really, but time zones are goofy) are two games I’m personally very excited for: Slime Rancher 2 and Beacon Pines.

Beacon Pines

Announced today on Twitter and also via press release, Beacon Pines will be released on September 23rd. Beacon Pines is an adventure storybook game developed by Hiding Spot where you play the protagonist of the story, Luka, as well as the reader of the book who decides what happens. Consider it a choose-your-own-adventure with more interactivity.

The art style of this bad boy is just divine. If we’re talking eye candy, Beacon Pines is a delicious chocolate cake. You literally love to see it. On top of that, the collection of Charms throughout the story to use in Turning Points of the game to change your path is a very interesting concept.

Beacon Pines will be released on September 23rd for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. It’ll also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one!

Slime Rancher 2

Also announced today on Twitter, Slime Rancher 2 will be released (as will the slimes, release the slimes) onto Early Access on PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 23rd. As a relatively new fan to the Slime Rancher series, I’m very happy to see the goods coming soon.

Slime Rancher 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the first slimy game developed by Monomi Park, and it looks like it’s going to be a whole lot of fun. New world, new slimes, new me. On the new area of Rainbow Island, you will continue your travels as Beatrix LeBeaux, farming slimes and doing crimes (not really).

This time round, you’ve got a huge glass observatory to do your farming in, allowing me to live out my luxurious gardener dreams. I would love nothing more than to go off the grid and farm slimes for the rest of my days.

Slime Rancher 2 will be released in Early Access on September 23rd for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Considering we’ve got the first game on PlayStation 4 and 5 now and a Plortable Edition on Nintendo Switch, we shouldn’t rule out an eventual release of the sequel on those platforms either. Fingers crossed!

As these two games are both ones I’m very excited to see released, and they happen to be on the same day, I am hereby naming September 23rd as ‘Ruby’s Second Birthday’. My real birthday is in April, but with gifts like these, it just makes sense.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

