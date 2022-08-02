Win A Two Point Campus, Turtle Beach Prize Pack And Give Uni Life A Shake-up

Campus life is like nothing else — whether you loved your time at uni or absolutely hated it. But what if you could design your own university, including some truly cooked courses for credit. Welcome to Two Point Campus, launching in Australia on August 9th.

This comedy university management sim lets you build your own campus from the ground up. You can even add classes like Underwater Basket Weaving. Because why the hell not.

When it was first announced a year ago, it was billed as “build the university of your dreams”.

“Get to know your students, explore their personalities and fulfil their wants and needs. Craft buildings, choose courses, hire the best staff and build an academic institution to stand the test of time.”

Two Point Campus is the follow-up to 2018’s Two Point Hospital, and to celebrate the launch we have a lil’ giveaway.

So here’s what’s up for grabs:

Three Turtle Beach Recon 500 headsets, valued at $129 each

Three copies of Two Point Campus, valued at $59.95 each, and available across all platforms

Now, these Turtle Beach Recon 500 headsets feature first-of-their-kind 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers, they’re engineered with AccuTune™ for acoustic perfection and have a removable TruSpeak™ noise-cancelling mic to deliver clear, pro-level comms. They have breathable memory foam ear cushions and a durable, lightweight, metal-reinforced headband, plus the connection works perfectly on any device using a standard 3.5mm jack.

To go in the running, tell us in 100 words or less: What bonkers university course would fit right in at Two Point Campus? The weirder the better.

All you have to do now is enter below. Best of luck!

