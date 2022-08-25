See Games Differently

Two Project CARS Games Are Being Delisted From Sale, So Grab Them While You Can

If you’ve never gotten around to playing Slighty Mad Studios’ excellent racing sim Project CARS, or its sequel, you’ve only got a little time left to grab it.

Project CARS and its sequel, Project CARS 2, will be delisted from sale on all formats this spring (if you’re not in the Southern Hemisphere, that’s autumn for you). After that, both titles will no longer be available for purchase, though existing owners will still be able to download and play both games in perpetuity.

The news came via the game’s official social media channels.

The games are being delisted because brand licensing agreements signed during their development are ending. Without these licenses in place, neither racer can remain on sale.

Slightly Mad Studios made headlines with the original for its community-led approach to development. It was a response, of a sort, to the world-beating popularity of professional sims like iRacing, but took a more accessible approach. Slightly Mad was acquired by Codemasters in 2019. Electronic Arts then acquired Codies in 2020. Slightly Mad released Project CARS 3 the same year, though it was met with more middling reviews than its two predecessors.

At the time of its acquisition by Codemasters, Slightly Mad had an unannounced title it was working on and dropped a blustery announcement from its CEO indicating it would release a powerful new games console. That console has not yet materialised.

If you’d like to secure a copy of either game before they disappear, PC1 is currently 70% off on Steam and will run you just $6.45. PC2, on the other hand, is going for an eye-watering $84.95. I’m sure it’ll go on sale one more time before it leaves, so add it to your wishlist and keep an eye on it.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

