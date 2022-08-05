What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Happy Friday mates, another week down!

Time to debrief as we always do on a Friday afternoon, and discuss what we’ll be playing over the weekend.

Me? You already know what I’m doing.

Season 7, and Captaincy, has finally arrived in Sea of Thieves, and the current plan is to climb aboard The Fangly and cause problems on purpose. SoT fans have been waiting for this update since the game launched in 2018. A massive moment in the game’s history.

What’s Ruby doing? Ruby is well into her review playthrough of Cult of the Lamb, and trying to balance that with her ongoing obsession with Bear & Breakfast. She will also, I’m told, be attempting to get some Genshin runs in as well. She’s got a lot on, gang.

But that’s just us, now it’s over to you! What’s on this weekend? Picking up something new? Kicking on with Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Final Fantasy XIV squad, got any plans? Logging off and going on an adventure IRL? Let us know in the comments.

As always, thanks for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, have fun, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday. Cheers!