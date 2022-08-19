See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Image: Midnight Fight Express

It’s Friday once again, my friends. We’ve made it through another week together. As we do every Friday, it’s time to plan the weekend ahead.

Holy crap, I’ve got a lot of games to play this weekend. I’ve got a review playthrough of Saints Row to finish. Our code for The Last of Us Part 1 arrived. I’ve got Rollerdrome to jump into. Midnight Fight Express is installed and ready.

I’ve also got that new Sea of Thieves adventure, A Hunter’s Cry, to knock out. I want that Merrick portrait for my boat.

Ruby tells me she’s going hard on Cursed to Golf, and that she already regards golf as a cursed sport. I don’t know enough about golf to refute that, though I have heard from Irish relatives that it is a great way to ruin a perfectly good walk.

But how about you lot? What will you be playing this weekend? Are you jumping into something new, or knocking something off the pile of shame? I know a couple of people who’ve issued themselves a challenge to play all the unplayed games attached to their Steam account before they’re allowed to play anything else. I’m sure they’ll be working at that for a while.

As always, thank you for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week. Cheers.

