What Did You Name Your Cult In Cult Of The Lamb?

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: August 19, 2022 at 12:19 pm -
Filed to:cult of the lamb
devolver digitalmassive monster
What Did You Name Your Cult In Cult Of The Lamb?
Image: Massive Monster, Devolver Digital

Cult of the Lamb begins with a very important question: what you will name your cult?

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t prepared to have to name my cult. This meant I spent at least fifteen minutes staring hopelessly at the name entry screen because you can’t just spring a question like that on someone. I ended up calling it ‘Wooly Doctrine’, which I guess is … fine? I don’t know.

Feeling like my friends and colleagues, who are all much smarter and funnier than me, would have come up with far better cult names than mine, I asked around for examples. Below are just a few examples of the mania that overtook my Twitter mentions last night. There are some truly brilliant names in here. Let’s gather round and enjoy — and please throw your own cult names into the comments below, I really want to hear them!

Let’s start with Ruby, who I knew would understand the assignment.

Some simply refused to fall into the trap that had snared me. As I said, my friends are much smarter than me.

The name Not A Cult turned up several times, and fair play, it’s a good one.

Some decided to name their cults on an empty stomach and it showed.

Some used it as an opportunity to speak truth to power.

And then the floodgates opened and the weird and wonderful began to pour in.

But perhaps my favourite one came from Cult of the Lamb creative director Julian Wilton himself.

Someone had to do it, and I’m glad it was him.

Wooly Doctrine bids you leave your Cult of the Lamb name in the comments below. I want to know what you sickos came up with. Even if you haven’t played the game yet, what do you think you’d go with? Let us know!

Thy lamb be praised.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

