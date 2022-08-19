What Did You Name Your Cult In Cult Of The Lamb?

Cult of the Lamb begins with a very important question: what you will name your cult?

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t prepared to have to name my cult. This meant I spent at least fifteen minutes staring hopelessly at the name entry screen because you can’t just spring a question like that on someone. I ended up calling it ‘Wooly Doctrine’, which I guess is … fine? I don’t know.

Feeling like my friends and colleagues, who are all much smarter and funnier than me, would have come up with far better cult names than mine, I asked around for examples. Below are just a few examples of the mania that overtook my Twitter mentions last night. There are some truly brilliant names in here. Let’s gather round and enjoy — and please throw your own cult names into the comments below, I really want to hear them!

Let’s start with Ruby, who I knew would understand the assignment.

you already know pic.twitter.com/tBgqTBNAFf — weird girl ruby innes (@rubyinnes) August 18, 2022

Some simply refused to fall into the trap that had snared me. As I said, my friends are much smarter than me.

‘Cult of the Lamb.’ TIME IS MONEY, PEOPLE — Edmond Tran (@EdmondTran) August 18, 2022

“Cult of the Lamb” (I got decision paralysis and panicked okay) — Fiona Murray (@TheCantorDust) August 18, 2022

The name Not A Cult turned up several times, and fair play, it’s a good one.

just a bunch of friends hanging out @cultofthelamb pic.twitter.com/JQ6h2cj33C — Amanda Yeo⁰³²⁵ (@amandamyeo) August 14, 2022

Some decided to name their cults on an empty stomach and it showed.

On PC: Lamb Chops On Switch: Roast Lamb Names decided on an empty stomach. — Chris Button (@BibbyBhoy) August 18, 2022

Some used it as an opportunity to speak truth to power.

Cultists need only apply pic.twitter.com/09LvdUqLd4 — Jeremy Bratetich (@Obiwanjezz) August 18, 2022

Hillsong — Jordan Garcia (@chilenotsomagic) August 18, 2022

I haven’t played it, but I think I know what I’d name it (assuming it’ll actually fit, which it won’t) Scuderia Ferrari. — Jamie Galea (@jamiemgalea) August 18, 2022

And then the floodgates opened and the weird and wonderful began to pour in.

I’m a wrestling mark, so it was “The Cult of Jericho” pic.twitter.com/37zhDKFl1h — Buddy Watson (@BuddyWatson12) August 18, 2022

‘The Lanolin Communion’ 🐑 🔥 😈 — We Made a Thing 🔜 Gamescom (@wemadeathingtv) August 18, 2022

Cult of Baalzebub 🐑😁 — Sara Fonseca (@itsatrisaratops) August 18, 2022

Mine is called ‘Just A Polycule’ because.. well… a polycule is kinda just a cult — Riley Huppatz (@Xaunaught) August 18, 2022

Bimbofication — Dylan Bishop (@iamdylanbishop) August 18, 2022

Lil Stinkers. I have no regrets. — meredith 🤓 (@merryh) August 18, 2022

“Ewetopia Society” — kieron vs gamescom 2022 (@hash_braun) August 18, 2022

The fleeced agenda — Ephron Legacy (@EphronLegacy) August 18, 2022

“Better Cult Saul” — jack ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) August 18, 2022

Church of Mayhem — 🎮MKAU l MissMayhemAU🎮 (@StacefaceMayhem) August 18, 2022

But perhaps my favourite one came from Cult of the Lamb creative director Julian Wilton himself.

Big Booty Club🤠 — Julian ✨ (@JulianWilton_) August 18, 2022

Someone had to do it, and I’m glad it was him.

Wooly Doctrine bids you leave your Cult of the Lamb name in the comments below. I want to know what you sickos came up with. Even if you haven’t played the game yet, what do you think you’d go with? Let us know!

Thy lamb be praised.