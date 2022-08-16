What’s Your Favourite Video Game OST? I’ll Go First

Here I am, once again, digging for gamer opinions.

As I’ve mentioned before, I love it. I love knowing people’s personal experiences with video games. It makes me smile. I love knowing that a game made you cry, I love knowing that a game took years from your life. I have many games that did these things to me, and I’ve talked about them at length before.

So now I’m here again with a simple question:

what's your favourite video game soundtrack?

This is a hard question for many a gamer, myself included. It’s truly hard to pick just one video game soundtrack that either goes hard or takes us back to when we played the game for the first time.

In my personal opinion as somebody that writes about video games, makes music, has a deep burning love for video game music, and has even made music for an unreleased video game project in the past, I feel like I can talk about this at length.

When I think about what makes a video game soundtrack, there are a few things that come to mind. The big one though is it needs to be a piece of music that is intrinsically linked to the game that it’s from, sounds great, makes itself known, but comfortably sits in the background. Another special thing that can make a video game soundtrack great that’s not super common is if it’s used as part of gameplay. I believe The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a great example of this.

As mentioned, choosing a favourite soundtrack from a video game is hard, because there are so many good ones. That’s why I’m open to accepting a top 3, purely because that’s exactly what I’m going to do when I tell you mine.

Undertale – It’s somewhat fitting that my favourite game soundtrack also happens to be from my favourite game. Maybe it’s because the soundtrack is part of what made it my favourite game. Undertale‘s soundtrack, every single time I listen to it, somehow takes me back to when I played it. Very specifically, each track (even the reprises) is so iconic to each area that I feel transported to every moment of that game that they’re from. I love it. Toby Fox really slayed on this one, not gonna lie.

As you can see, the above question was a tweet. This has resulted in many a response. Here are just a few of them, so you can see if your tastes line up:

Jet Set Radio Future — ▄ ▄▄██ █▄ █ ██▄█ ▄ ██▄ ▄▄█ ▄▄▄ ▄ (@VECTORCITIES) August 16, 2022

LFG type beat https://t.co/AxM5IODUpW — “Digital” Dom Fitzgerald (@DomFitzFilmBoy) August 16, 2022

just bubblegum kk on repeat — 👶🏻🎀 MAEDI: MILF MODE. (@maediocre) August 16, 2022

Streets of Rage 2 is my all-time favourite video game soundtrack. Honourable mentions: Vagrant Story Ridge Racer Type 4 Final Fantasy XII Ape Escape Tekken 4 — jawdakiss (@UnbearableDutch) August 16, 2022

Wish I could pick just the one: FF Tactics Shadow Hearts: Covenant Shadow of the Colossus — nickf0ng (@nickfong) August 16, 2022

I adore the Hollow Knight soundtrack! It’s perfect – and the same goes for Hades. — sofia / minh tâm 🍄 (@sofiaecasanova) August 16, 2022

Pyre. Hands down. — James Swinbanks (@j_swinbanks) August 16, 2022

APE ESCAPE 1 OST GOAT https://t.co/ewZEBaRMSc — moe (@moe9times) August 16, 2022

so hard to pick but Wind Waker (lol), Hotline Miami, Pokemon Red/Blue for bangers, Halo 1, and most recently, The Obra Dinn — Patrick Marlborough (@Cormac_McCafe) August 16, 2022

Donut County goes hard — Cherished Rapscallion (@16Tacos) August 16, 2022

The original WoW soundtrack and Guilty Gear XX — Matt T. Wood🩹 (@matttwood) August 16, 2022

can’t pick one but currently top 3 is Mutazione Sayonara Wild Hearts Final Fantasy VIII — kieron vs gamescom 2022 (@hash_braun) August 16, 2022

Oxenfree, Dying Light, Abzu, Gitaroo Man, any of the first 4 Silent Hillses — Luxas (@luxasmmm) August 16, 2022

TEKKEN 2 BEST VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACK — 𝓫𝓸𝓰 𝓫𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱 (@lilli_hitcher) August 16, 2022

Distinctly showing my age here, but THPS2 and the reissued THPS 1+2 ones are classics. Feels like cheating though. Bowie OST game Omikron: The Nomad Soul is a classic too, or the Halo games. — Wes Mountain (@therevmountain) August 16, 2022

this is waaaaay to difficult of a question, but i always find myself coming back to the rayman 2 soundtrack — esp this song https://t.co/xp5zNUPzzH — jame (@jamefaqs) August 16, 2022

Final Fantasy VIII Tekken 3 (they took it off Spotify and I am filing a lawsuit) Danganronpa — リノ (@rinoaskyes) August 16, 2022

Zombies Ate My Neighbors — Lovable-Bill (@lovablebill) August 16, 2022

Donkey Kong Country 2 is a synthwave masterpiece — Worry Boy (@Jereman93) August 16, 2022

Katamari Damacy — Nathan Hennessy (@NathanHenny) August 16, 2022

Ooh, that’s hard. The shortlist is JSRF FFXIV Splatoon Super Mario World:Yoshi’s Island. — scree (@scree06) August 16, 2022

One hundred percent it’s grim fandango every DAMN TIME!! those 90s Lucasarts point and click soundtracks were on a whole other level — zooey decibel (@itsnerky) August 16, 2022

Hotline Miami (I enjoy being so, so stressed) — Joel Duscher (@dusch13) August 16, 2022

I will not back down on this https://t.co/w9PFQs0Lkb — ᵖᶦᶻᶻ ᵃⁿᵈ ᵃˡˢᵒ ˢʰᶦᵈ (@hope_canyon) August 16, 2022

Journey, hands down. — Jackson Baby (Ghoul Phase) (@Alldogsaredead) August 16, 2022

goemon’s great adventure on n64 😍https://t.co/lxob3JWFjE — scorpy (@Socpens) August 16, 2022

And of course, the only correct answer:

These are just a few answers provided, but now I turn to you. What video game soundtrack is your favourite? Which one really stayed with you? Which one do you have saved on Spotify, or bookmarked on YouTube? Let us know!