What’s Your Favourite Video Game OST? I’ll Go First

7
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: August 16, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:game music
game soundtrackmusicopinionsosttell us dammitvideo game musicvideo game soundtrack
What’s Your Favourite Video Game OST? I’ll Go First
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Here I am, once again, digging for gamer opinions.

As I’ve mentioned before, I love it. I love knowing people’s personal experiences with video games. It makes me smile. I love knowing that a game made you cry, I love knowing that a game took years from your life. I have many games that did these things to me, and I’ve talked about them at length before.

So now I’m here again with a simple question:

This is a hard question for many a gamer, myself included. It’s truly hard to pick just one video game soundtrack that either goes hard or takes us back to when we played the game for the first time.

In my personal opinion as somebody that writes about video games, makes music, has a deep burning love for video game music, and has even made music for an unreleased video game project in the past, I feel like I can talk about this at length.

When I think about what makes a video game soundtrack, there are a few things that come to mind. The big one though is it needs to be a piece of music that is intrinsically linked to the game that it’s from, sounds great, makes itself known, but comfortably sits in the background. Another special thing that can make a video game soundtrack great that’s not super common is if it’s used as part of gameplay. I believe The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a great example of this.

As mentioned, choosing a favourite soundtrack from a video game is hard, because there are so many good ones. That’s why I’m open to accepting a top 3, purely because that’s exactly what I’m going to do when I tell you mine.

  • Undertale – It’s somewhat fitting that my favourite game soundtrack also happens to be from my favourite game. Maybe it’s because the soundtrack is part of what made it my favourite game. Undertale‘s soundtrack, every single time I listen to it, somehow takes me back to when I played it. Very specifically, each track (even the reprises) is so iconic to each area that I feel transported to every moment of that game that they’re from. I love it. Toby Fox really slayed on this one, not gonna lie.
  • Journey – Honestly, this soundtrack just makes me cry. Just like the game did. It’s hard to believe that the composition on the original soundtrack was so simple, which was something I only learned after the ‘re-imagining’ of Journey‘s soundtrack came out this year. Beautiful stuff.
  • We Love Katamari – Yeah, this soundtrack just slaps. Not much else I can say. We Love Katamari‘s soundtrack just goes hard as hell. I feel immense joy every time I listen to it. It rocks.
  • Oh god, there’s so many more. This is hard. Why did I do this? There are so many more.

As you can see, the above question was a tweet. This has resulted in many a response. Here are just a few of them, so you can see if your tastes line up:

And of course, the only correct answer:

These are just a few answers provided, but now I turn to you. What video game soundtrack is your favourite? Which one really stayed with you? Which one do you have saved on Spotify, or bookmarked on YouTube? Let us know!

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • Final Fantasy VII.

    Honourable Mentions:
    All the other FF’s
    Street Fighter II/Alphas
    Astros Playroom/Rescue Mission (thanks to my son)
    MG series.
    Katamari series.
    Bloodborne.

    Reply

  • FF7 was Uematsu at his best, probably. It’s an absolutely solid soundtrack which only makes the game more of a magical experience.
    Shout out to the one guy with the only correct answer, Donkey Kong Country 2. Now that’s a soundtrack with no missteps.
    There are others, many others, but those two are my two top two.

    Reply

  • It’s too hard to pick just one… but I’m sure it’s one of these (in no particular order):
    Rimworld
    Warcraft 2
    WoW (Classic, TBC and LK)
    Red Alert (1 & 2)
    Tiberian Sun

    Reply

  • Oooh, I could talk about video game sound tracks forever! I’m a giant music nerd as well as being a giant video games nerd.

    My most favourite piece of video games music is from Destiny 2 and sadly isn’t in the game anymore. It’s called “Journey” and was used in the game during the Red War when your Guardian is escaping from the Last City and following the eagle to find the Farm.

    Other favourites: pretty much all of the music in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, but especially the original AC, AC II and AC IV; the Legend of Zelda franchise has some amazing stuff in it and I could spend ages just running around in Skyrim listening to the music.

    I have a whole Spotify playlist of just video game music that I add to every time I play a new game and discover more music that I like

    Reply
