See Games Differently

When You Can Watch The Splatoon 3 Direct In Australian Times

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: August 9, 2022 at 9:34 am
When You Can Watch The Splatoon 3 Direct In Australian Times
Image: Splatoon 3, Nintendo

Splatoon 3 will get its own Nintendo Direct broadcast this week and, as always, we’ve got the details on when and where to catch it in Australian times.

Similar to the Pokemon Direct last week, this next Nintendo Direct broadcast will focus on Splatoon 3 entirely and will run for around 30 minutes. Though Nintendo is currently staying tight-lipped about the contents of the show, it has said fans can expect fresh squid news and updates.

Splatoon 3 is the latest in Nintendo’s series of third-person multiplayer shooters, a genre few could have seen Nintendo wading into a decade ago. Since its launch on the Wii U in 2015, Splatoon has become one of Nintendo’s most popular new IPs. Its unique paintball-inspired take on territory control has won it legions of fans and opened the door to younger players as well. It’s a very Nintendo take on the multiplayer shooter, turning the genre on its ear to centre teamwork over violence, without losing the competitive edge that keeps players coming back. Quite the balancing act.

Splatoon 3 will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022.

 

When can I see the Splatoon 3 Direct in Australia and New Zealand?

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct will air on Wednesday, August 10, and you can find kick-off times across Australian and New Zealand timezones listed below.

 

ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, TAS

11:00 PM AEST

 

NT, SA

10:30 PM ACST

 

WA

9:00 PM AWST

 

NZ

Thursday, August 11

1:00 AM NZST

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.