When You Can Watch The Splatoon 3 Direct In Australian Times

Splatoon 3 will get its own Nintendo Direct broadcast this week and, as always, we’ve got the details on when and where to catch it in Australian times.

Similar to the Pokemon Direct last week, this next Nintendo Direct broadcast will focus on Splatoon 3 entirely and will run for around 30 minutes. Though Nintendo is currently staying tight-lipped about the contents of the show, it has said fans can expect fresh squid news and updates.

Splatoon 3 is the latest in Nintendo’s series of third-person multiplayer shooters, a genre few could have seen Nintendo wading into a decade ago. Since its launch on the Wii U in 2015, Splatoon has become one of Nintendo’s most popular new IPs. Its unique paintball-inspired take on territory control has won it legions of fans and opened the door to younger players as well. It’s a very Nintendo take on the multiplayer shooter, turning the genre on its ear to centre teamwork over violence, without losing the competitive edge that keeps players coming back. Quite the balancing act.

Splatoon 3 will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022.

Tune in on August 10 at 6 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #Splatoon3 Direct presentation. Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! pic.twitter.com/iFfaU3V6vM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 8, 2022

When can I see the Splatoon 3 Direct in Australia and New Zealand?

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct will air on Wednesday, August 10, and you can find kick-off times across Australian and New Zealand timezones listed below.

ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, TAS

11:00 PM AEST

NT, SA

10:30 PM ACST

WA

9:00 PM AWST

NZ

Thursday, August 11

1:00 AM NZST