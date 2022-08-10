Snacktaku: Why In-N-Out Burger Is Worth Travelling 15,000km For

Just gonna say it, In-N-Out Burger is the best burger there is.

For years I’d heard about this mythical burger chain on the west coast of the United States. I know America is known for its burgers, but how good could it really be?

Turns out that eating one of these burgers was a transformative experience and one I haven’t shut up about since I first tried it in 2016.

I won’t say In-N-Out is the only reason I go to the U.S. – because the border security officer did not like that answer – but I can confirm it is the best meal I have every single time I visit.

Why? Allow me to wax lyrical about In-N-Out Burger for a second.

In-N-Out was California’s first drive-thru burger stand, which grew in size and acclaim thanks to its use of fresh and never-frozen ingredients.

Let me paint a picture of this burger for you.

You have two pieces of spongey bread that are somehow soft and crispy simultaneously. Housed between them is a perfect tower of slightly melted American cheese, crunchy and fresh layers of onion, tomato and lettuce and a spread of In-N-Out’s secret sauce.

And, of course, there’s the beef patty (one for regular burgers, two for a Double-Double), which is the tastiest and freshest meat you’ll find this side of the ocean.

You might even choose to go for the famous Animal Style burger, which gives you a mustard-cooked beef patty, pickles and a layer of grilled onion.

Then we have the fries, which are so fresh you can literally watch the potato being chopped and dropped into the oil behind the counter. People sometimes get turned off by these chips because they come out soft, but that’s what a fresh potato tastes like, folks.

Then we have the shakes – chocolate, vanilla or strawberry (or all three if you ask for Neapolitan). They’re made with proper ice cream and are so super sweet; I love it. Dip the chips into the shake – you won’t regret it.

It’s a somewhat euphoric experience, although I respect that burger taste is subjective, so don’t @ me.

Can anything in Australia compare to In-N-Out?

Now, you’re probably all a bit salty that I’m plugging a U.S. burger chain that Aussies can’t easily access. So am I.

We have Five Guys, Carls Jr. and Wahlburgers in Australia, but still no In-N-Out, save the occasional one-day pop-up stand.

Try as I might, I haven’t found anything locally that can live up to my In-N-Out burger experience.

I don’t know why that is. Is it the magic corn syrup that they put into everything in America? Is it because I travelled 15,000km to eat this burger?

Betty’s Burgers is maybe the closest to the taste of a burger that In-N-Out provides, and Slim’s Quality Burger nails the style of french fries, plus they both have shakes. Down-N-Out in Sydney was pretty on par as well, may it rest in peace.

But, quite frankly, it just isn’t the same. So you’ll find me lining up for a stupid amount of time at In-N-Out’s next pop-up experience or dropping thousands of dollars on flights again.

I promise this is not a sponsored post; I just really love In-N-Out and think everyone should try it.

Life is too short for bad burgers, and I hope that if there are enough of us united in this cause, In-N-Out will simply have to open a shop here. I personally will eat there every day if they do.

Do you know of an In-N-Out competitor in Australia I should be trying? Let me hear it.

Alright, come for me in the comments, Shake Shack fans.