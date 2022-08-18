Xbox Adds More Classic Bethesda Bangers To Game Pass

PC Game Pass users now have access to more classic Bethesda and id Software games, including some old Elder Scrolls spin-offs and old-school shooters, like Wolfenstein 3D. And that’s not all. Bethesda is also offering some older games for free in the Microsoft Store on PC.

Announced earlier today as part of the start of QuakeCon, Microsoft has expanded the PC Game Pass library to include five new titles. If you don’t remember, Microsoft bought Bethesda last year after regulators approved the billion-dollar deal. So now, Microsoft can pump Game Pass full of vintage Bethesda games, which they are continuing to do today.

The list of PC Game Pass games added today includes some genuine classics from both Bethesda and Doom developers id Software. Here’s the full list:

Wolfenstein 3D

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Quake 4

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

While most of these games have been very easy to buy and play on modern PCs before this news, it’s still nice to see more of Bethesda and id Software’s back catalogue make the leap to Game Pass. I do wonder if we’ll ever see these games get ports to Xbox, but for now, these are only for Game Pass users on PC.

On top of the new titles added to Game Pass, Microsoft also announced that both The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, the first and second entries in the fantasy RPG series, will be free to download and play via the Microsoft Store on PC.

Confusingly, this doesn’t seem to extend to the Xbox App Store on PC, as when I searched for either title there I got nothing. Only when I searched for the games in the Microsoft Store did I find them. Weird stuff!

Corporate mergers are a bummer and the idea of a few companies owning everything is a thought that genuinely makes me feel nervous about the future of media and pop culture. Still, if Xbox and other companies are going to buy up others, we might as well take advantage of some of the benefits before everything collapses.