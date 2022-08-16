Final Fantasy XIV’s Yoshida Says He Wants To Make A New MMO ‘Before I Die’

Final Fantasy XIV Online director Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida is keen to make another MMO from scratch.

Yoshida’s comments came during a wide-ranging interview with Inverse. In the interview, Yoshida touched on several hot-button topics within the Final Fantasy community. He spoke about Final Fantasy XIV, the FF franchise as a whole, his thoughts on where it stands right now, and why he feels Final Fantasy is struggling. In addition, Yoshida spoke about workplace culture and burnout in Japan and the importance of implementing mandatory breaks to help staff “before they reach their limit.” Inverse was even able to get a few tidbits about his hopes for FF‘s future, given Yoshida’s position as a producer on the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI.

Before the interview wrapped up, however, Yoshida spoke about his work as a game designer. It’s here that Yoshida casually mentions he’d like to make another MMO “before I die.”

“I am a game designer, so I always have several ideas for games,” said Yoshida in the interview. “I can’t talk about them here, but I think that goes for any game designer.

“I am the kind of person who’s happy as long as they can make games, so while there isn’t anything in particular, I occasionally think that I would like to make one more MMORPG title, from scratch, before I die.”

Yoshida is, of course, no stranger to building an MMO from scratch. Following Final Fantasy XIV‘s catastrophic launch in 2010, Yoshida was tasked with saving the project. Square’s unwillingness to ditch FFXIV and eat the cost was rare enough. To entrust the project’s salvation to Yoshida and give him everything he needed to do it, rarer still. Finally, two years of blood, sweat and tears later, Final Fantasy XIV relaunched to rave reviews. Yoshida stuck around to oversee it. Today, it dominates an MMO landscape once owned by World of Warcraft and remains one of the most miraculous reversals of fortune in video game history.

As much as FFXIV fans like him and want him to stick around, I hope he gets his wish. Variety is the spice of life, and it keeps creative juices flowing. Honestly, Square should just let him take a crack at it. Given his track record, chances are he’ll build them the next big MMO to sit alongside FFXIV.