You Can Now Use Your Joy Con Controllers To Play Games On Steam

Your Switch Joy Con controllers are now compatible with games on Steam.

In a recent update to the Steam beta client, Valve announced it had implemented support for Nintendo Switch Joy Con controllers, and some of the company’s older controllers, as well.

Because the Joy Cons are designed to be used in a modular, situational fashion, the new Steam support allows for different configurations. You can use two Joy Cons in the traditional controller config, or just a single Joy-Con by itself if you’ve only got one handy.

Joy Cons are, of course, wireless and connect via Bluetooth, so your PC will need to have a BT connection to pair them. Your motherboard may support this functionality out of the box, or you may need a dedicated adapter.

Because this update has currently only been pushed to the Steam beta client and not the live version of the app, you’ll need to opt-in if you want to use your controllers right now. This can be found under Steam > Settings > Account > Beta participation. Once opted in, you’ll have access to the Steam beta client and all the new features.

The Joy Cons join quite a few Nintendo controllers that will now work with Steam, including the Switch Pro controller. Those classic controllers Nintendo has been releasing to sit alongside the Switch Online emulator library? They work too.