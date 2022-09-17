Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Snags Ant-Man: Quantumania Writer

Jeff Loveness — the screenwriter who penned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which features Kang as its villain — is keeping on the beat of the Jonathan Majors character. He’s just been tapped to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, due as part of Marvel’s Phase Six slate of films.

This tidbit comes courtesy of Deadline, which broke the news, and isn’t entirely surprising given Loveness’ prior gig on the third Ant-Man movie. (He also worked on Rick and Morty, which perhaps not coincidentally also spends a lot of time in multiverses.) Kang, or at least a version of him, first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Loki season one finale, and he’ll be playing a big role in Quantumania, which will also bring MODOK and Bill Murray into the fold. He’ll clearly return in some prominent form in The Kang Dynasty, which was announced as part of Marvel’s massive info dump at July’s San Diego Comic-Con and will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton.

Beyond that title, however, we have no clue what The Kang Dynasty will be about — although with Loveness now aboard to pen the script, we have a tiny idea of what the energy and tone might be like. We’ll know even more after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in February 2023, but we won’t really know until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arrives in May 2025.