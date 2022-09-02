The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Deathloop for $49, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $52 and Star Wars: Squadrons for $8.99.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch – now $398 (down from $469.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Odyssey Bundle – now $549 (down from $608)
Switch game deals
- Katamari Damacy Reroll– now $37.70 (down from $49.95)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land– now $64 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild– now $69 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening– now $63 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword– now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Tennis Aces – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $57.90 (down from $69.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $48 (down from $69.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $89 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Racer And Commando Combo – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $43.60 (down from $69.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Red/Blue) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition) – now $39 (down from $149.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $15 (down from $39.95)
- The Quarry – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – now $11.99 (down from $59.95)
PS5 game deals
- Deathloop – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $49.95 (down from $99.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $70 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $52 (down from $79)
- The Quarry – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $59 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel (with Shifter) – now $417.05 with the code BRAND5OFF (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel – now $350.55 with the code BRAND5OFF (down from $499.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Edition – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Elden Ring – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- F1 22 – now $59 (down from $109.99)
- Far Cry 6 – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $53.99 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $15 (down from $39.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- The Quarry – now $67.95 (down from $109.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $54.10 with the code BRAND50FF (down from $109.95)
- Rider’s Republic – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – now $8.99 (down from $59.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Wheel (With Shifter) – now $477.80 with the code SNSAUGUST (down from $549.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 – now $209 (down from $235)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – now $284.05 with the code BRAND5OFF (down from $449)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X – now $819 (down from $1,199)
- ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G Graphics Card – now $615 (down from $999)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Headset – now $89 (down from $319)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 Headset – now $197 (down from $469)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Headset – now $79 (down from $139)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Headset – now $59.41 (down from $79)
- Logitech G Pro X Headset – now $150 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Barracuda X Headset – now $89 (down from $149.95)
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset – now $95 (down from $159)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $99 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired Headset – now $209 (down from $359)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS XA04 ROG Strix Scope NX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $197.47 (down from $249.50)
- Dell Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $183.20 with the code DELLSAV (down from $403)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $109 (down from $159)
- HyperX Alloy MKW100 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $79 (down from $119)
- Logitech G G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $269.90 (down from $399.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $95 (down from $239)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Keyboard – now $129 (down from $329)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Keyboard – now $182.53 (down from $239)
Mice deals
- ASUS ROG Strix Carry Mouse – now $90.36 (down from $129)
- HyperX Pulsefire Raid Mouse – now $54 (down from $79)
- HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Mouse – now $59 (down from $89)
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $28 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G Pro Mouse – now $134 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $52.99 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse – now $49 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse – now $29 (down from $59)
Monitor deals
- Aliewnare 27 Gaming Monitor – now $499 with the code DELLSAV (down from $899)
- Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $549.04 with the code DELLSAV (down from $899)
- Lenovo WQHD 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $499 (down from $699)
- MSI Optix G32C4 32″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $319.20 with the code DIGISAV (down from $399)
- MSI Optix G241 23.8″ IPS Gaming Monitor – now $215.20 with the code DIGISAV (down from $269)
- PRISM+ XQ270 Pro 27″ QLED Monitor – now $389 (down from $599)
- PRISM+ XQ340 Pro 34″ QLED Monitor – now $589 (down from $1,099)
Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $169 (down from $229)
- eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh WiFi 6 Router – now $351 (down from $439)
- eero 6+ dual-band WiFi 6 Router – now $199 (down from $249)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $275.49 with the code BRAND5OFF (down from $399.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk (RAX200-100AUS) WiFi 6 Tri-Band Router – now $599 (down from $849)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)
- TP-Link AX1800 4G+ WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh Router – now $249.90 (down from $315)
- TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh Router – now $159 (down from $249.95)
Other accessory deals
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 (15 Keys) – now $209 (down from $239)
- HyperX QuadCast S Microphone – now $228.90 (down from $319)
- ONIKUMA G6 RGB Backlit Gaming Mouse Pad – now $39 (down from $99)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $59 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren Mini Microphone – now $49 (down from $89.95)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $84.55 with the code BRAND5OFF (down from $139)