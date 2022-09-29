Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of God of War: Ragnarok In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Kratos and Atreus are back in the latest and greatest instalment of the beloved “Dad-sim”, God of War: Ragnarok.

With its release date slated for 9 November, the final instalment of God of War’s Norse saga will revolve around Kratos’ son, Atreus, who seeks to learn more about his role in the looming battle of Ragnarok. If you’ve been following along with the games or have an inkling about Norse mythology, you’ll know that Ragnarok (and Atreus’ real name) spells out a sequence of disastrous events that will lead to the end of the world.

As Kratos, you’ll need to step up to be the father Atreus deserves, all while battling Nordic gods and monsters in fluid, cutthroat combat. Your trusty Leviathan Axe will make a mighty comeback alongside the Blade of Chaos and Guardian Shield, now imbued with more abilities than before.

While we don’t know much else about the sequel right now, its apocalyptic plotline is more than enough incentive for God of War fans to lock in their pre-orders.

Where to find the cheapest copy of God of War: Ragnarok in Australia

Surprise, surprise. The cheapest copy of God of War: Ragnarok can currently be found over at Amazon Australia for $78 on PS4 and $98 on PS5. Considering that the recommended retail price is $109.95 for PS4 and $124.95 for PS5, that’s a pretty sweet deal regardless of which copy you’re getting.

These prices all cater towards the standard edition of the game, which comes with Kratos’ Risen Snow Armour and Atreus’ Risen Snow Tunic as a special pre-order bonus.

Here’s where you can find a copy of God of War: Ragnarok for cheap:

Where to find God of War Collector’s Edition in Australia

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to find a lead on where to nab the elusive Collector’s or Jotnar Edition of God of War, you won’t find one here or anywhere else in Australia. While you can look to online marketplaces such as eBay, you’ll find that many of the prices have been scaled up by resellers.

It’s a real shame, considering that both editions had such cool merch, including a 16-inch replica of Mjölner, a Dwarven dice set and a Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. It was honestly one of the best special edition goodie boxes we’ve seen in a long time, so it sucks that there’s been such a limited supply.

But if we do spot any on sale, we’ll be sure to update this piece to let you all know. Fingers crossed.

Where to find God of War: Ragnarok Limited Edition DualSense Controllers in Australia

JB Hi-Fi is currently the only retailer with pre-orders open if you still want to get your hands on the limited edition God of War: Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller. The release date will coincide with the game in November, so you can pick up your copy of God of War: Ragnarok and your new controller on the big day.

You can keep on eye on the following retailers if you’re hoping to catch any restocks:

Amazon ($119) | EB Games ($119) | JB Hi-Fi ($119)

God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9 as a PlayStation exclusive.