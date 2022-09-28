These Are The Cheapest Plans For Every NBN Speed Tier

When it comes to NBN plans, it’s easy to become complacent. While the provider you signed up to three years may have been a good deal at the time, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re still the speediest or cheapest NBN plan around. If you’re currently looking to upgrade your NBN plan to a faster speed tier, or are just looking for a cheaper monthly rate, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here are some of the cheapest NBN plans available in Australia, from NBN 25 to NBN 1000.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

“Cheap” is a relative term when it comes to NBN 1000 plans. While some plans are cheaper than others, superfast internet comes at a price and your monthly bill will be at least $100.

In terms of cheapest plans, MyRepublic is offering a plan that’s $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s one of the cheaper NBN 1000 plans available. If you sign up by 30 September and use the promo code WHISTLE30, MyRepublic will also throw in a bonus $30 credit. MyRepublic is reporting typical evening speeds of 350Mbps.

Southern Phone is another cheap NBN 1000, which will set you back $105 per month for the first six months, and then $135 per month thereafter. Southern Phone doesn’t currently have data available for the typical evening speeds of its NBN 1000 plan.

If you want something cheap and fast, Superloop‘s NBN 1000 plan has impressive typical evening speeds of 500Mbps and will set you back $119.95 per month for the first six months ($139.95 per month thereafter). However, Superloop has a monthly data allowance cap of 3,000GB. If you do manage to hit the data cap, you’ll be limited to speeds of 100Mbps until the rest of the month.

TPG‘s NBN 1000 plan is a tad slower than Superloop’s, with typical evening speeds of 450Mbps. However, TPG’s plan is currently on sale for $114.99 per month for the first six months. After this promotional period ends, the plan’s cost will jump up to $144.99 per month.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Once again, MyRepublic has one of the cheapest plans going in this speed tier. If you signup for MyRepublic’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll be paying $89 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. The plan will jump up to $99 per month thereafter, which makes it one of the cheapest NBN 250 options even at full price.

If you sign up by 30 September then MyRepublic will also throw in a bonus $30 credit when you use the promo code WHISTLE30.

After that, Tangerine is offering discounted bills for the first six months you’re with the provider. You’ll pay $89.90 per month, and then $109.90 once the deal period ends. Compared to MyRepublic, Tangerine is slightly faster with typical evening speeds of 210Mbps.

If you want a faster NBN 250 connection, Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. This plan will set you back $99.95 per month for the first six months you’re with Superloop, and then $119.95 per month thereafter.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

For NBN 100 plans, Dodo is currently offering the cheapest amongst Australia’s internet providers. With typical evening speeds of 95Mbps, you’ll pay $63.90 per month for the first six months you’re with Dodo. The price increase for this NBN 100 plan is quite steep and will jump up to $85 per month. This discount offer is available until 30 September.

MyRepublic also has one of the cheapest plans available – both discounted and full price – where you’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months, and then $79 per month. MyRepublic is reporting typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

If want an NBN plan that’s both cheap and fast, Exetel‘s NBN 100 connection has been discounted down to $68.95 per month. This discount lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider and then will jump up to $84.95 thereafter. Exetel is currently reporting 100Mbps typical evening speeds.

Spintel is offering an NBN 100 plan that’s similar to Exetel’s, although it’s a hair more expensive at $69 per month for the first six months. It has the same full price of $84.95 per month and typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

For cheap NBN 50 plans, SpinTel‘s is currently $54 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter (which is one of the cheaper full prices available). This plan is contract-free and SpinTel is reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

Exetel‘s NBN 50 plan isn’t a bad shout either. The provider is reporting evening speeds of 50Mbps and a plan will cost you $53.95 per month for your first six months. After this promotional period, your bill will bump up to $69.95 per month.

Dodo does technically have the cheapest plan available at $53.90 per month for the first six months you’re connected with the provider (available until 30 September). However, this plan will jump up to $75 per month. This plan is contract-free, so you can swap from Dodo to another provider without any issue.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

Unless you’re a big fan of waiting a long time for multi-gig updates to download, an NBN 25 plan probably isn’t going to cut it. But if having a cheap monthly internet plan outweighs having superfast internet, then an NBN 25 might do you nicely.

In terms of cheap NBN 25 plans, Tangerine has one that’s $44.90 per month for your first six months and $59.90 per month thereafter. Up next is Exetel, which is offering its NBN 25 plan for $49.95 per month for your first six months and $59.95 per month thereafter.

Both Tangerine and Exetel are reporting typical evening speeds of 25Mbps.