Contract-Free NBN: Unlimited Plans With No Setup Fees

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Contracts suck. Why would you lock yourself in with a provider? The best way to save money on your NBN is by switching every six months. Fortunately, making a long-term commitment to a telco isn’t your only choice, with many providers having made the move to contract-free NBN plans – flexible options where you can bounce whenever, for whatever reason.

As such, we’re going to look at some of the cheapest contract-free unlimited NBN plans around. And since many NBN providers are currently offering timed discounts on your first six months of service, contract-free plans are an even better offer. If you’re not locked in, you can bounce from promo to promo every half a year to get the best possible deal.

Most providers will offer to sell you a modem, but some force you to buy a model they range when you’re signing up to a new plan. Others will make you pay out the rest of your modem if you leave early.

To keep it simple, we’re only covering NBN plans where modem purchase is optional and where you won’t get stung with setup or early exit fees.

Contract-free NBN plans

Unlimited NBN 50 plans

Dodo is one of your cheapest options for an NBN 50 plan, where you’ll pay $53.90 per month for your first six months and $75 per month thereafter. If you’re in NSW or Victoria and also get your gas and energy from Dodo, you’ll save a further $10 per month.

Exetel has a pretty similar deal, where you’ll pay $53.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter.

If you want a plan that stays cheap, SpinTel is worth considering. You’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months, but just $64.95 per month thereafter. While jumping from discount to discount is the best way to keep your as low as possible, SpinTel if you’d rather just stay with one provider.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans

Dodo is again one of your cheapest options for a contract-free NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $63.90 per month for your first six months, and $85 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s still pretty reasonable for a plan on this speed tier.

MyRepublic doesn’t have as generous a discount, but can be cheaper in the long run. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and $79 per month thereafter. If you use the promo code WHISTLE30, you’ll also score a $30 credit.

Unlimited NBN 250 plans

If you’re lucky enough to be able to get an NBN 250 plan, MyRepublic is one of your cheapest options. You’ll pay $89 per month for your first six months, and $99 per month. It’s the only NBN 250 plan from a major provider available under $100 per month at full price. Once again, you can use the promo code WHISTLE30 to get a $30 credit.

Tangerine has a similar offer, but is more expensive after your first six months. You’re looking at $89.90 per month initially and $109.90 per month thereafter.

If you’re looking for faster evening speeds on NBN 250 plan, Telstra reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, making for what should be a congestion-free experience. You’ll pay for the privilege though, with Telstra billing $110 for your first six months and $140 per month thereafter. Telstra gives you a modem with your plan, and if you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return it to avoid paying a hardware fee.

Only FTTP and HFC NBN addresses can get NBN 250 plans.

NBN 1000 plans

If you’ve hit the NBN jackpot and have FTTP or HFC, you can go all in and get an NBN 1000 plan.

MyRepublic is again your cheapest option right now, where you’ll pay $199 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Use the promo code WHISTLE30 to get a $30 credit.

Southern Phone is up next, where you’ll pay $105 per month for your first six months and $135 per month after.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 1000 plan without a contract, you’ll want to consider Aussie Broadband. Aussie reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps on NBN 1000 plans, and bills $149 per month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.