See Games Differently

Surprising No One, Elden Ring Is 2022’s Most Popular Game On Social Media

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: September 1, 2022 at 11:05 am -
Filed to:elden ring
gexhogwarts legacymost anticipated gamesmost popular games on social mediavideo games
Surprising No One, Elden Ring Is 2022’s Most Popular Game On Social Media
Image: Bandai Namco

UK-based price-comparison company Uswitch has released quite an interesting report when it comes to the most anticipated and most popular video games on social media.

In their 2022 Video Game Gaming Trend Report, Uswitch has analysed Google search data, alongside a bunch of Instagram posts and TikTok views, to figure out just what da freakin’ hell people give a shit about in terms of video games coming up and video games that are already out.

Like all reports in the video game sector, some of the results are pretty unsurprising. However, other parts surprised me, the most unsurprised person in the world maybe. I don’t know. Sometimes I get surprised. Not all the time though.

These two lists are only a smidgen of the report, of course. The whole thing is actually quite fascinating, and includes data on the most underrated games of 2022 (Ghostwire Tokyo is on that list, and rightly so), and which games have stood the test of time (Stardew Valley is on that list, and rightly so). If you’d like to check it out for yourself, you can have a look here.

On that note though, let’s check out the big boys!

The 10 most popular games on social media

Rank

Game

Keyword

TikTok views

Instagram posts

Reddit posts

Social media score /10

1

Elden Ring

Elden Ring

6,000,000,000

356,977

7,380,000

9.86

2

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2

719,700,000

49,342

8,100,000

8.84

3

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2

262,100,000

119,565

3,770,000

8.71

4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

STALKER 2

272,800,000

61,929

1,320,000

8.23

5

Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus

671,700,000

236,098

110,000

7.69

6

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

143,200,000

174,471

187,000

7.35

7

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3

118,700,000

70,536

347,000

7.28

7

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarok

393,400,000

53,908

219,000

7.28

9

WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22

465,100,000

120,674

76,800

7.07

10

The Quarry

The Quarry

138,700,000

38,550

317,000

6.73

Alright, alright, we get it. Everybody loves Elden Ring. And fair enough, it’s a great game. For me, it was a harrowing reminder that I am absolute ass at FromSoft games, but I can’t deny that it’s an impressive title.

As you’ve probably noticed, some of the games on this list aren’t even out yet. I guess that’s the power of hype at work there. What made me smile though was seeing Pokémon Legends: Arceus on this list. I loved that game so very much and was relieved to see a fresh take on the Pokémon system. What’s even better is that other people seem to feel the same way. You love to see it.

The 10 most anticipated games of 2022

Rank

Game

Search term

Annual search volume

1

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy

14,522,000

2

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarok

13,109,000

3

Starfield

Starfield

6,820,000

4

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2

6,513,000

5

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights

4,701,000

6

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Midnight Suns

4,206,000

7

Diablo IV

Diablo 4

3,669,000

8

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

2,825,000

9

Scorn

Scorn

2,611,000

10

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

STALKER 2

2,566,000

This all makes sense, really. However, what’s actually most surprising to me in this list is just how far Breath of the Wild 2 has dropped on the list. It’s understandable, of course, considering the game has been delayed until next year. But also, damn. That really sent the game down to the trenches of public opinion, huh? All that being said though, good games take time, so I’m more than happy to wait.

However, it’s a shame that the Gex revival game that I’ve made up in my head and am convinced is going to get announced eventually is not on this list. With the finalisation of Embracer Group’s acquisition of Square Enix’s western studios, I’m sure that a Gex game is coming. Where’s the hype for our boy Gex?

How about you, then? What game are you most excited about that’s coming out soon? Either this year or early next? Do you feel like your tastes are represented by our social media overlords? Let us know!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.