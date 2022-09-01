Surprising No One, Elden Ring Is 2022’s Most Popular Game On Social Media

UK-based price-comparison company Uswitch has released quite an interesting report when it comes to the most anticipated and most popular video games on social media.

In their 2022 Video Game Gaming Trend Report, Uswitch has analysed Google search data, alongside a bunch of Instagram posts and TikTok views, to figure out just what da freakin’ hell people give a shit about in terms of video games coming up and video games that are already out.

Like all reports in the video game sector, some of the results are pretty unsurprising. However, other parts surprised me, the most unsurprised person in the world maybe. I don’t know. Sometimes I get surprised. Not all the time though.

These two lists are only a smidgen of the report, of course. The whole thing is actually quite fascinating, and includes data on the most underrated games of 2022 (Ghostwire Tokyo is on that list, and rightly so), and which games have stood the test of time (Stardew Valley is on that list, and rightly so). If you’d like to check it out for yourself, you can have a look here.

On that note though, let’s check out the big boys!

The 10 most popular games on social media

Rank Game Keyword TikTok views Instagram posts Reddit posts Social media score /10 1 Elden Ring Elden Ring 6,000,000,000 356,977 7,380,000 9.86 2 Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2 719,700,000 49,342 8,100,000 8.84 3 Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2 262,100,000 119,565 3,770,000 8.71 4 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl STALKER 2 272,800,000 61,929 1,320,000 8.23 5 Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokemon Legends Arceus 671,700,000 236,098 110,000 7.69 6 Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West 143,200,000 174,471 187,000 7.35 7 Splatoon 3 Splatoon 3 118,700,000 70,536 347,000 7.28 7 God of War Ragnarök God of War Ragnarok 393,400,000 53,908 219,000 7.28 9 WWE 2K22 WWE 2K22 465,100,000 120,674 76,800 7.07 10 The Quarry The Quarry 138,700,000 38,550 317,000 6.73

Alright, alright, we get it. Everybody loves Elden Ring. And fair enough, it’s a great game. For me, it was a harrowing reminder that I am absolute ass at FromSoft games, but I can’t deny that it’s an impressive title.

As you’ve probably noticed, some of the games on this list aren’t even out yet. I guess that’s the power of hype at work there. What made me smile though was seeing Pokémon Legends: Arceus on this list. I loved that game so very much and was relieved to see a fresh take on the Pokémon system. What’s even better is that other people seem to feel the same way. You love to see it.

The 10 most anticipated games of 2022

Rank Game Search term Annual search volume 1 Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy 14,522,000 2 God of War Ragnarök God of War Ragnarok 13,109,000 3 Starfield Starfield 6,820,000 4 Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2 6,513,000 5 Gotham Knights Gotham Knights 4,701,000 6 Marvel’s Midnight Suns Midnight Suns 4,206,000 7 Diablo IV Diablo 4 3,669,000 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 2,825,000 9 Scorn Scorn 2,611,000 10 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl STALKER 2 2,566,000

This all makes sense, really. However, what’s actually most surprising to me in this list is just how far Breath of the Wild 2 has dropped on the list. It’s understandable, of course, considering the game has been delayed until next year. But also, damn. That really sent the game down to the trenches of public opinion, huh? All that being said though, good games take time, so I’m more than happy to wait.

However, it’s a shame that the Gex revival game that I’ve made up in my head and am convinced is going to get announced eventually is not on this list. With the finalisation of Embracer Group’s acquisition of Square Enix’s western studios, I’m sure that a Gex game is coming. Where’s the hype for our boy Gex?

How about you, then? What game are you most excited about that’s coming out soon? Either this year or early next? Do you feel like your tastes are represented by our social media overlords? Let us know!