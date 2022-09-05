See Games Differently

The Internet Has Fallen In Love With The Shitposting Energy Of The Official Elden Ring Manga

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 1 hour ago: September 5, 2022 at 1:59 pm -
Filed to:elden ring
elden ring mangamanga
The Internet Has Fallen In Love With The Shitposting Energy Of The Official Elden Ring Manga
Credit: Bandai Namco

If you’ve been needing a good laugh after dying to Malenia, Blade of Miquella for the fourteenth time today then good news! Bandai Namco has released an official Elden Ring manga full of game-related goofs and gags to cleanse your rage-quitting soul.

The series follows the adventures of a near-nude Tarnished himbo from the beginning of their journey in the Lands of the Between. And so far it seems like it’s nothing but straight-up shitposts.

The first chapter will feel relatable to any Tarnished. Our hero wakes up in a cave after getting absolutely obliterated by the Grafted Scion at the Chapel of Anticipation. He makes the foolish move of smacking Varré mid-dialogue after he calls our hero Maidenless. He then gets throttled by the Tree Sentinel. Look, we’ve all been there. Multiple times.

Oh and when he first wakes up, he finds his flasks clinging to his bare cheeks like medieval cupping therapy. Hot.

Elden Ring players on Twitter discovered the series on Sunday and have been eating it up like their last Great Rune. Several have praised the series for its chaotically funny tone. Others claimed it was better than the grim fantasy realism of the Dark Souls comics.

“An Elden Ring comedy manga that actually adapts the game is a much better proposition to me than the ultra-grim Dark Souls comics we got that had little if anything to do with the source material,” said one user.

“The Elden Ring manga being about a bumbling idiot becoming the Elden Lord is the greatest story adaptation ever written,” added another.

Here were some of the best reactions to the From Software-inspired gag series.

You can read the first two chapters of Elden Ring: the Road to the Eldentree here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is an Afternoon & Nights Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.