The Internet Has Fallen In Love With The Shitposting Energy Of The Official Elden Ring Manga

If you’ve been needing a good laugh after dying to Malenia, Blade of Miquella for the fourteenth time today then good news! Bandai Namco has released an official Elden Ring manga full of game-related goofs and gags to cleanse your rage-quitting soul.

The series follows the adventures of a near-nude Tarnished himbo from the beginning of their journey in the Lands of the Between. And so far it seems like it’s nothing but straight-up shitposts.

The first chapter will feel relatable to any Tarnished. Our hero wakes up in a cave after getting absolutely obliterated by the Grafted Scion at the Chapel of Anticipation. He makes the foolish move of smacking Varré mid-dialogue after he calls our hero Maidenless. He then gets throttled by the Tree Sentinel. Look, we’ve all been there. Multiple times.

Oh and when he first wakes up, he finds his flasks clinging to his bare cheeks like medieval cupping therapy. Hot.

Elden Ring players on Twitter discovered the series on Sunday and have been eating it up like their last Great Rune. Several have praised the series for its chaotically funny tone. Others claimed it was better than the grim fantasy realism of the Dark Souls comics.

“An Elden Ring comedy manga that actually adapts the game is a much better proposition to me than the ultra-grim Dark Souls comics we got that had little if anything to do with the source material,” said one user.

“The Elden Ring manga being about a bumbling idiot becoming the Elden Lord is the greatest story adaptation ever written,” added another.

Here were some of the best reactions to the From Software-inspired gag series.

The Elden Ring manga being about a bumbling idiot becoming the Elden Lord is the greatest story adaptation ever written — Windows 98 Tech Support 🏳️‍⚧️🏴‍☠️ (@Win98Tech) September 5, 2022

An Elden Ring comedy manga that actually adapts the game is a much better proposition, to me, than the ultra-grim Dark Souls comics we got that had little, if anything, to do with the source material. — Kole Ross (@koleross) September 4, 2022

elden ring manga is dope, more please — M O E (@Venommoe) September 5, 2022

Begging everyone to read the official Elden Ring manga right now because I laughed so hard I fell off the bed https://t.co/9CC4KoeJZo pic.twitter.com/DwMcQaOs61 — albi 🌺 (@_7albi) September 4, 2022

Never thought I’d see a comedy Elden Ring manga https://t.co/TmeDurbPY2 pic.twitter.com/vkDsqEPguA — OMARVIN (@OmarvinG94) September 4, 2022

They're making an official Elden Ring manga, "Elden Ring: the Road to the Erdtree", but surprisingly, it's actually a comedy. Hopefully it's better than the Dark Souls comics. https://t.co/WHLeysHq0I pic.twitter.com/jzOFS3VofF — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) September 4, 2022

You can read the first two chapters of Elden Ring: the Road to the Eldentree here.