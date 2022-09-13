Every Trailer From The September 2022 State Of Play

See Games Differently

Published 3 hours ago: September 14, 2022 at 8:34 am
Image: God of War Ragnarok

PlayStation dropped the September 2022 State of Play broadcast this morning, and we’ve rounded up all the trailers in one place for you. What I thought was going to be State of Play: Tokyo Game Show Edition wound up being quite a broad show, with a mix of Japanese and Western titles and no genuine JRPGs to speak of. Kicking off with the anticipated reveal of Tekken 8 and a final look at God of War Ragnarok that properly blew the doors off, this was the kind of AAA State of Play broadcast wait all year for.

 

Tekken 8

Coming to PS5

 

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Coming to PSVR2

 

Demeo

Coming to PSVR2

 

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Coming to PS5, first time in the West

 

Hogwarts Legacy

Coming to PS4, PS5. Getting an exclusive quest on PlayStation platforms called the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop

 

Pacific Drive

Coming to PS5, debut game from Ironwood Studios

 

PlayStation Stars

Loyalty program, similar to Club Nintendo

 

Synduality

Coming to PS4, PS5

 

Stellar Blade

PS5 exclusive. Previously called Project EVE.

 

Rise of the Ronin

PS5 exclusive, Team Ninja

 

God of War Ragnarok

Coming to PS4, PS5

 

There’s a controller too, if you want one

And that’s all the trailers from the September State of Play! Only a few genuine SIE titles in the mix and quite a few from third parties. My pick? Like A Dragon: Ishin! Studio Ryo can drop a game on me any time it likes, quite frankly. Rise of the Ronin also looks quite cool, but how will it differentiate itself mechanically from Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed Red? Open world action adventure RPGs about samurai are suddenly an increasingly crowded field.

Got any favourites? Anything you were hoping to see but didn’t? Sound off in the comments below.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • Oh man I can’t believe I was actually able to see it live this time, I always miss it.

    Tekken 8, Like a Dragon, Rise of the Ronin, Gow, oooooh my.

