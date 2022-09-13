Every Trailer From The September 2022 State Of Play

PlayStation dropped the September 2022 State of Play broadcast this morning, and we’ve rounded up all the trailers in one place for you. What I thought was going to be State of Play: Tokyo Game Show Edition wound up being quite a broad show, with a mix of Japanese and Western titles and no genuine JRPGs to speak of. Kicking off with the anticipated reveal of Tekken 8 and a final look at God of War Ragnarok that properly blew the doors off, this was the kind of AAA State of Play broadcast wait all year for.

Tekken 8

Coming to PS5

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Coming to PSVR2

Demeo

Coming to PSVR2

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Coming to PS5, first time in the West

Hogwarts Legacy

Coming to PS4, PS5. Getting an exclusive quest on PlayStation platforms called the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop

Pacific Drive

Coming to PS5, debut game from Ironwood Studios

PlayStation Stars

Loyalty program, similar to Club Nintendo

Synduality

Coming to PS4, PS5

Stellar Blade

PS5 exclusive. Previously called Project EVE.

Rise of the Ronin

PS5 exclusive, Team Ninja

God of War Ragnarok

Coming to PS4, PS5

There’s a controller too, if you want one

And that’s all the trailers from the September State of Play! Only a few genuine SIE titles in the mix and quite a few from third parties. My pick? Like A Dragon: Ishin! Studio Ryo can drop a game on me any time it likes, quite frankly. Rise of the Ronin also looks quite cool, but how will it differentiate itself mechanically from Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed Red? Open world action adventure RPGs about samurai are suddenly an increasingly crowded field.

Got any favourites? Anything you were hoping to see but didn’t? Sound off in the comments below.