See Games Differently

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In September

3
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: September 7, 2022 at 1:10 pm -
Filed to:game pass
game pass for pcPcpc gamingwindows 10windows 11windows pcXboxxbox game passxbox game pass for pcxbox onexbox series sxbox series x
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In September
Image: Metal: Hellsinger
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in September is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in September, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 7/9/2022: Updated with September’s arrivals and departures.

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In September

Xbox Game Pass in September

Coming

September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition

Train Sim World 3

September 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

September 14

You Suck at Parking

September 15

Despot’s Game

Metal: Hellsinger

 

Going

September 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Aragami 2 

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling 

Craftopia 

Final Fantasy XIII

Flynn: Son of Crimson

I Am Fish

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mighty Goose

SkateBird

The Artful Escape

 

 

 

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In September

PC Game Pass in September

Coming

September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition

Opus Magnum

Train Sim World 3

September 13

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

September 14

You Suck at Parking

September 15

Despot’s Game

Metal: Hellsinger

 

Going

September 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Aragami 2

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Craftopia

Flynn: Son of Crimson

I Am Fish

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mighty Goose

SkateBird

The Artful Escape

 

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In September

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in September

Coming

September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition

September 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

September 14

You Suck at Parking

Going

September 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Aragami 2 

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling 

Craftopia 

Final Fantasy XIII

Flynn: Son of Crimson

I Am Fish 

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mighty Goose 

SkateBird

The Artful Escape 

 

xbox games with gold
Image: Xbox

Xbox Games With Gold for September

Your free titles for September are:

Gods Will Fall (Available September 1 to 30)

Double Kick Heroes (Available September 16 to October 15)

Thrillville (Available September 1 to 15)

Portal 2 (Available September 16 to 30)

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I thought GTA: San Andreas was going away on 31 May but when I downloaded it to my Xbox it wouldn’t let me play. Maybe I need to try again, though I doubt I will make much progress before the game leaves GP.

    Reply

  • So as as someone that is currently in the PS ecosystem (after having tried both XB and PC – and who can’t stand the constant battle to make GP games work on my reasonably powerfuly gaming PC) – I have to say, I am surprised at how well GP is viewed. I looked through these games, and thought…. if it wasn’t for “free” would I want to play any of these games?… and the answer was no. And before you call me a SonyPony – I think the same thing about Sony’s new (but actually the same rebadged) service. I applaud subscription services making available smaller games you wouldn’t otherwise play… but I also think that a subscription service needs more than this. I think the challenge for consumers (both XB and Sony) is that we need to understand the value proposition… for me it comes down to making available games you would not want to pay (or play) – or making available games that are grossly over-priced (looking at you Sony). As someone that wanted GP for PC to supplement my current PS preference, I have to say it was a pain in the proverbial, and it was like a lottery if the game would even run. I hope it’s got better than 12 months ago… but that’s the point I dropped off PC gaming altogether (despite my investment). I just like the relative certainty/ease of buying a game and it working (sorry for the diatribe).

    Reply

    • One thing to remember is that the Game Pass of now is not like Game Pass was early on. When it first launched there was so many games on there that almost anybody could find something worthwhile to play, and there was always a decent amount of games being added month to month. This has unfortunately slowed to a crawl, and the only draw now seems to be the backlog of games already on the service.

      The other draw was that first-party Xbox games would be on there day-and-date with their launch. A very appealing proposition when you look at the amount of studios Microsoft now owns, but the reality is that with delays and the first-party games they have launched not meeting the expectations of a lot of people, the value isn’t being met there in the eyes of some people either.

      I personally still get some use out of it (Turbo Golf Racing will get some screen time due to wanting something new to play with friends, I put some decent hours into the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-em-up, and Ori & the Will of the Wisps is on my list for when I get the time), but it’s not the same powerhouse of a service it once was.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.