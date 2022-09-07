Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In September

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in September is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in September, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 7/9/2022: Updated with September’s arrivals and departures.
Xbox Game Pass in September
Coming
September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
Train Sim World 3
September 13
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
September 14
You Suck at Parking
September 15
Despot’s Game
Metal: Hellsinger
Going
September 15
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Aragami 2
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
Craftopia
Final Fantasy XIII
Flynn: Son of Crimson
I Am Fish
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Mighty Goose
SkateBird
The Artful Escape
PC Game Pass in September
Coming
September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
Opus Magnum
Train Sim World 3
September 13
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
September 14
You Suck at Parking
September 15
Despot’s Game
Metal: Hellsinger
Going
September 15
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Aragami 2
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
Craftopia
Flynn: Son of Crimson
I Am Fish
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Mighty Goose
SkateBird
The Artful Escape
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in September
Coming
September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
September 13
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
September 14
You Suck at Parking
Going
September 15
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Aragami 2
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
Craftopia
Final Fantasy XIII
Flynn: Son of Crimson
I Am Fish
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Mighty Goose
SkateBird
The Artful Escape
Xbox Games With Gold for September
Your free titles for September are:
Gods Will Fall (Available September 1 to 30)
Double Kick Heroes (Available September 16 to October 15)
Thrillville (Available September 1 to 15)
Portal 2 (Available September 16 to 30)
