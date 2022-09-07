Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In September

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in September is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in September, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 7/9/2022: Updated with September’s arrivals and departures.

Xbox Game Pass in September

Coming

September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition

Train Sim World 3

September 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

September 14

You Suck at Parking

September 15

Despot’s Game

Metal: Hellsinger

Going

September 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Aragami 2

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Craftopia

Final Fantasy XIII

Flynn: Son of Crimson

I Am Fish

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mighty Goose

SkateBird

The Artful Escape

PC Game Pass in September

Coming

September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition

Opus Magnum

Train Sim World 3

September 13

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

September 14

You Suck at Parking

September 15

Despot’s Game

Metal: Hellsinger

Going

September 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Aragami 2

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Craftopia

Flynn: Son of Crimson

I Am Fish

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mighty Goose

SkateBird

The Artful Escape

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in September

Coming

September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition

September 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

September 14

You Suck at Parking

Going

September 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Aragami 2

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Craftopia

Final Fantasy XIII

Flynn: Son of Crimson

I Am Fish

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mighty Goose

SkateBird

The Artful Escape

Xbox Games With Gold for September

Your free titles for September are:

Gods Will Fall (Available September 1 to 30)

Double Kick Heroes (Available September 16 to October 15)

Thrillville (Available September 1 to 15)

Portal 2 (Available September 16 to 30)

