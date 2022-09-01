Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In September

The arrival of September means a wave of new games arriving on PlayStation Plus for subscribers at every tier. This month: Deathloop arrives at the Extra and Deluxe tier, and PlayStation Classics are finally back on the menu. This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include Need For Speed Heat and Toem, one of 2021’s best indies and an absolute must-play. A huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this month on PSPlus:

Monthly Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above are:

Need for Speed Heat (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Toem (PS5)

Arriving on PSPlus from September 20

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Deathloop (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics from September 20

Yes, you read that correctly, there are actually Classics in the lineup this month. They’re finally back and they’re very, very good! These titles will be available to subscribers at the Deluxe (aka Premium) level.

Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)

The Sly Collection (PS3)

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)

Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)

Source: PlayStation Blog