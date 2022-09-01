See Games Differently

Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In September

3
David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: September 1, 2022 at 11:23 am -
Filed to:assassins creed iv: black flag
final fantasy vii remake intergradePlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5playstation plusplaystation portableps plusps4ps5pspstray
Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In September
Image: Deathloop, Arkane Studios

The arrival of September means a wave of new games arriving on PlayStation Plus for subscribers at every tier. This month: Deathloop arrives at the Extra and Deluxe tier, and PlayStation Classics are finally back on the menu. This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include Need For Speed Heat and Toem, one of 2021’s best indies and an absolute must-play. A huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this month on PSPlus:

Monthly Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above are:

Need for Speed Heat (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Toem (PS5)

 

Arriving on PSPlus from September 20

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Deathloop (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics from September 20

Yes, you read that correctly, there are actually Classics in the lineup this month. They’re finally back and they’re very, very good! These titles will be available to subscribers at the Deluxe (aka Premium) level.

Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)

The Sly Collection (PS3)

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)

Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)

Source: PlayStation Blog

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.