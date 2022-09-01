See Games Differently

Free On The Epic Games Store: An Aussie Gem You Need To Play (And Rise Of The Tomb Raider)

5
David Smith

David Smith

Published 9 mins ago: September 2, 2022 at 9:30 am -
Image: Submerged: Hidden Depths, Uppercut Games

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

This week’s games are Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Aussie gem Submerged: Hidden Depths. Also on the go: the Armazillo DLC pack for Knockout City. All three will be available free from today until September 9, 2022, at 1:00 am AEST.

This piece is updated weekly.

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Submerged: Hidden Depths is a sequel to Canberra studio Uppercut Games’ original Submerged. It’s a third-person exploration game set in a flooded, post-apocalyptic world. On your little boat, you’ll hop between villages built on the crumbling spires of old skyscrapers, diving below the surface to recover treasures and uncover the secrets of the world that was. Originally a Stadia exclusive, Submerged: Hidden Depths went into wider release in March this year. One of the sleeper indies of 2022, and a perfect opportunity to grab it for the low, low price of nothing at all. Seriously, it’s really cool. Play it.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and final chapter in Crystal Dynamics’ character-redefining reboot, is also going free this week. This is the Definitive Edition, which means you get all the DLC and extra costumes included in the package. It was developed by CD in partnership with Eidos, while it was spinning up production on Marvel’s Avengers. Back when it launched, there was a sense that Shadow lived in the, well, shadow of its excellent predecessor Rise of the Tomb Raider. Maybe it’s time for a reappraisal. If you’ve never played this third game, which takes Lara back to the jungle settings of the early games, you can grab it free until this time next week.

 

Knockout City: Armazillo DLC Pack

The Armazillo DLC pack for Knockout City is basically a new skin and some extra goodies. Here’s what’s in it:

  • Kaiju Terror outfit
  • Armazillo Mask face
  • Kaiju Claws gloves
  • City Crusher defeat pose
  • Armazillo player icon
  • Nuclear Fallout crew logo

If you’ve never played Knockout City, which is a team-based competitive brawler about dodgeball. It’s free-to-play, and this will give you a skin to kick off with. Give it a try if you want.

 

Next Week

A little peek into the future: Next week’s games are Hundred Days, which is a winemaking sim. Also on the way: the Realm Royale Reforged Epic Launch Bundle. We’ll talk more about those next week.

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • Another “lets provide ‘free’ content for time waster, money farming apps that don’t share across thier platforms (PC, Apple, Android, Console)”, Idle Champions and next weeks Shop Titans go by this same practice. A good example on just how corrupted online access to ‘games’ are.

    Reply

    • But this week’s one is one of the best retro games of all time, lovingly recreated from the ground up by people who genuinely loved the original. Gifted horses, mouths and all that.

      Reply

  • How about the power to kill a yak from 200 yards away…with mind bullets!

    That’s telekinesis, Kyle.

    Reply

  • I’ve been wanting to play the Dragons Trap remaster for ages, I adored that game on he Master System.

    Reply

    • It was my favourite game of all time for a very long time. I kept meaning to buy it on PS4. Getting it for free on PC made my week.

      Reply
