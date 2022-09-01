Free On The Epic Games Store: An Aussie Gem You Need To Play (And Rise Of The Tomb Raider)

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

This week’s games are Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Aussie gem Submerged: Hidden Depths. Also on the go: the Armazillo DLC pack for Knockout City. All three will be available free from today until September 9, 2022, at 1:00 am AEST.

This piece is updated weekly.

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Submerged: Hidden Depths is a sequel to Canberra studio Uppercut Games’ original Submerged. It’s a third-person exploration game set in a flooded, post-apocalyptic world. On your little boat, you’ll hop between villages built on the crumbling spires of old skyscrapers, diving below the surface to recover treasures and uncover the secrets of the world that was. Originally a Stadia exclusive, Submerged: Hidden Depths went into wider release in March this year. One of the sleeper indies of 2022, and a perfect opportunity to grab it for the low, low price of nothing at all. Seriously, it’s really cool. Play it.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and final chapter in Crystal Dynamics’ character-redefining reboot, is also going free this week. This is the Definitive Edition, which means you get all the DLC and extra costumes included in the package. It was developed by CD in partnership with Eidos, while it was spinning up production on Marvel’s Avengers. Back when it launched, there was a sense that Shadow lived in the, well, shadow of its excellent predecessor Rise of the Tomb Raider. Maybe it’s time for a reappraisal. If you’ve never played this third game, which takes Lara back to the jungle settings of the early games, you can grab it free until this time next week.

Knockout City: Armazillo DLC Pack

The Armazillo DLC pack for Knockout City is basically a new skin and some extra goodies. Here’s what’s in it:

Kaiju Terror outfit

Armazillo Mask face

Kaiju Claws gloves

City Crusher defeat pose

Armazillo player icon

Nuclear Fallout crew logo

If you’ve never played Knockout City, which is a team-based competitive brawler about dodgeball. It’s free-to-play, and this will give you a skin to kick off with. Give it a try if you want.

Next Week

A little peek into the future: Next week’s games are Hundred Days, which is a winemaking sim. Also on the way: the Realm Royale Reforged Epic Launch Bundle. We’ll talk more about those next week.

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.