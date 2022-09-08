Gamebreaking Disney Dreamlight Valley Bug Affecting Players In Australia And NZ Specifically

You might have missed a bit of Disney Dreamlight Valley discourse going on around the site this morning. After the embargo lifted, the US team was finally able to talk about the game! The gist: it’s surprisingly good and you should absolutely play it at your earliest convenience. However, that comes with a significant caveat for players in New Zealand and certain Australian states.

If you’ve been playing Disney Dreamlight Valley over the last couple of days, you may have run into a particularly nasty bug that’s kicked you out of the game.

The bug involves getting stuck on a loading screen if you quit the game while being “Well Fed”. This issue appears to be present across different platforms.

Some players situated in New Zealand and in some states of Australia may experience a game stuck on loading if they quit the game while having the “Well Fed” active buff. This bug will be fixed in upcoming update. 💜 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 7, 2022

Right now, there is no way to progress your game if you run up against this bug. If you’ve had it crop up, you’ll need to wait until the game’s first major patch arrives. If you can, for now, try to avoid saving and quitting when you’re on “Well Fed” status.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to Dreamlight Valley developer/publisher Gameloft for clarification around which Australian states are currently affected, and what the timeline for resolution looks like. We’ll update this piece as soon as we hear back.

Ruby, who you may have noticed has been on leave this week, has been affected by this bug herself. She had intended to spend the rest of her week off playing through Dreamlight Valley. Now, she’s stuck too. Here’s the screenshot she sent me. If you’re seeing this when you try to log in, I’m sorry to say, you’ve got the bug.

We’ll let you know when a fix arrives. Hopefully, you won’t be waiting too long.