Refresh Your Display While Dell Gaming Monitors Are 20% Off

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve spent a decent amount of money to build or upgrade your gaming PC, it doesn’t matter how good your fancy new graphics card is if you’re plugging it into an older monitor. If your screen isn’t designed or optimised for gaming, then you’ll be limited by its capabilities.

While picking up a good monitor for gaming is essential, it can be a significant investment – especially if you want to take the really high-end option. However, if you’re a savvy shopper, you can find a solid monitor for a reasonable price. Even better, if you do your homework, it’s not hard to find a good monitor that’s currently on sale.

If you head over to Dell’s official eBay store, you can currently save 20% off everything if you use the code DEL20L when checking out. As a sweet bonus, this discount code also stacks on already discounted products, so you really stretch those savings out. This offer is only available until 29 September, so the clock is ticking down.

There are a few important things you should consider before buying a monitor. Depending on the type of games you play, having a monitor with a low refresh rate and a high response time is going to do you more harm than good. If you’re someone who plays a lot of fast, action games, like Halo Infinite or Call of Duty, having a monitor with a refresh rate around or above 144Hz and a response time that’s below 1ms is ideal.

You can check out the list of Dell gaming monitor deals below.

The best Dell gaming monitor deals

Looking for a larger screen and don’t mind if it’s curved? Dell has a pretty good track record when it comes to monitors – especially when it comes to gaming. While this Wide QHD 34-inch monitor isn’t a part of Dell’s Alienware label, it’s still a pretty worthwhile display, and being able to save 40% off it isn’t too bad either.

With a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1ms (MPRT)/2ms (grey-to-grey), you’ll get smooth, high-speed gameplay without motion blurring. It also uses AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help reduce tearing and improve overall clarity. Its wide, curved 1800R display is designed to enhance your field of vision and increase your immersion too.

You can grab the Dell S3422DWG Curved Gaming Monitor here.

If you’re not keen on a curved monitor and think a wide, 34-inch one might be a bit too much screen for you, this 27-inch screen isn’t a bad alternative. This monitor has a QHD display, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time – so it’s not a bad choice if size is an issue.

You can grab the Dell S2722DGM Gaming Monitor on sale here.

This 27-inch monitor isn’t too different from the previous Dell screen. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and is compatible with both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync – all solid features. It’s only a Full HD display, but this means its price tag isn’t as steep as the other monitors on this list with higher resolutions.

You can grab the Dell G2722HS Gaming Monitor on sale here.

If you’re after a monitor that’s a bit more heavy-duty, Dell’s Alienware range has you covered. This 27-inch display has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a response time of 1ms. Combined with its AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility your games should be running plenty smooth. It’s a Full HD monitor, so its native resolution caps out at 1080p.

You can grab the Alienware AW2720HF Gaming Monitor here.

This Alienware monitor can do pretty much everything that the previous one can – it has the same 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time – but with a major difference. This 27-inch Alienware monitor has a QHD display (which explains the stark price difference).

It’s also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate, and the end result is a rich image that’ll keep your gameplay clean and smooth.

You can grab the Alienware AW2721D Gaming Monitor on sale here.

You can check out the full list of Dell sales here. Just don’t forget to use the code DEL20L when checking out.