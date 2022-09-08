Get Every BioShock, All The XCOM games, Civ VI, Borderlands 3, And More For $A23

A new 2K-themed Humble Bundle deal that will help support homeless youth contains one of the best deals I’ve seen all year. For only $AU23, you can walk away with over two dozen PC games including some genuine greats, like Civilisation VI, XCOM 2, Borderlands 3, and a lot more. Even wilder, some of the games included are the deluxe editions, featuring a bunch of DLC. It almost feels like stealing!

Released earlier today, the 2K Megahits bundle can be purchased over on Humble Bundle and contains 25 PC games for $AU23. Of course, as with previous Humble Bundles, you can pay more if you feel like it, sending a portion of your cost to the current charity. You can also get fewer games for less money, though keep in mind most of the big hitters like Borderlands 3 are only in the $AU23 package.

All the games are delivered through Steam keys, so you’ll need a Steam account and a PC. (But you probably have that covered already.) The bundle is live now and ends in 13 days. A portion of the proceeds will go to Covenant House, a group that helps support homeless youth. (If you’d like to send the charity as much as possible, be sure to click “Adjust Donation” before adding the bundle to your cart.)

Here’s the full list of games you get for $AU23:

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition

XCOM: Ultimate Collection (XCOM, XCOM 2, Chimera Squad)

PGA 2K21

Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI

BioShock: The Collection (BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Railroad Tycoon 3

Railroad Tycoon II Platinum

Sid Meier’s Railroads!

Duke Nukem Forever Collection

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

CivCity: Rome

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour

X-COM: COMPLETE PACK (Apocalypse, Enforcer, Interceptor, Terror from the Deep, UFO Defence)

Hidden & Dangerous: Action Pack

Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire

Army Men RTS

Honestly, getting all the XCOM games, both new and old, for that price is already worth it, and there are some other wonderful games in there too. But there are also two golf games, a bad WWE thing, Duke Nukem Forever, and an Army Men spin-off, so it’s not all bangers. Still, even those games might be fun to poke at for a bit while you install the better stuff.