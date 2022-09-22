See Games Differently

We’re Finally Getting Our First Look At The Elusive Mario Movie

If any company is good at giving their fans blue balls for a product that the wider community isn’t even that sure about, it’s Nintendo with this darn Mario movie.

I’m sure many of us were expecting that when Miyamoto came on screen at the last big Nintendo Direct, the guy would say something about the Mario movie. And indeed he did, essentially in the form of, “Hey gamers, we’re still working on it. Anyway, y’all heard of Pikmin Bloom?”

What a tease, right? Please Miyamoto, we want to know more about the Mario movie! We just want to know what wacky shenanigans Mario is going to get up to!

Thankfully, a tweet from the New York Comic Con account has revealed that a release date has been set for the first ‘teaser trailer’.

I don’t know about you guys, maybe I’m just a little jaded. In saying that, there is something supremely funny to me about hyping up the release date of a teaser trailer.

The thing with a ‘Mario movie teaser trailer’ is that they really have free reign on just how much they’ll show off. It could literally be 15 seconds long, with the silhouette of Mario walking into the frame before facing the camera and saying, “Bowser, I am going to shoot you with a gun” in a completely normal voice. That’s entirely possible.

Now, for those of us who don’t live by the rules of Eastern Time, the teaser trailer for the Mario movie will air at New York Comic Con at these times:

  • Friday, 7th October @ 7:00 a.m. AEST (NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT, QLD)
  • Friday, 7th October @ 4:00 a.m. AWST (WA)
  • Friday, 7th October @ 6:30 a.m. ACT (NT, SA)
  • Friday, 7th October @ 9:00 a.m. NZDT (NZ)

That being said, it hasn’t been confirmed if the teaser trailer will be livestreamed or just solely viewable at New York Comic Con. On top of that, they also haven’t announced where it will be shown at the con. It’s still all very mysterious.

If you’d forgotten about the Mario movie at this point, here’s a little refresher. It’s being made by Nintendo and Illumination, the folks responsible for the Despicable Me movies.

It’s being written by Matthew Fogel, who wrote the screenplay for Minions: Rise of Gru, and it’s coming out on April 7th, 2023 after the initial release date of December 21st, 2022 was canned.

Honestly, I’m almost excited about the Mario movie on the basis of the mystery surrounding it. It’s gotten to a point where I don’t even know if it’s going to be good or bad. Maybe it will transcend both and be on a whole new level.

