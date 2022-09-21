The Price Of The New My Hero Academia Box Set Has Been Detroit Smashed

Do we need to sell you on Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia? First published in 2014, it nicely filled the massive shōnen-shaped hole left by the conclusions of Naruto and Bleach, and has consistently been one of the best-selling manga series of the last few years. If you’ve somehow missed the hype train for My Hero Academia so far, be it the manga or the anime adaptation, this upcoming box set is a good way to jump on.

If you head on over to Booktopia, you can currently preorder the new My Hero Academia manga box set for $180, down from $270. That’s a decent 33% off, made more impressive when you factor in that it brings the individual price of each manga volume – which are usually around $15 each – down to $9 a pop. The set also includes a poster and a 48-page booklet that collects commentary from Horikoshi and exclusive illustrations.

This box set includes the first 20 volumes of the manga (up to chapter 188). If you’ve only been watching the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia, this set just falls short of lining up with the end of Season 4, which covers up to chapter 190. The box set will be available from 18 October.

If you haven’t read My Hero Academia yet, it’s set in a world where roughly 80% of the world’s population has some form of superpower, which are called Quirks. These range from being able to control gravity, manipulate fire or create sticky tape from your elbows.

The series is a really fun mash-up of battle manga and Western superhero comics. It focuses on Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy who is suddenly given the powers of All Might, the number 1 hero in the world and the in-universe equivalent of Superman. Midoriya is enrolled at U.A. High School, where he’ll need to learn to control his new powers and learn to be a Pro Hero.

While some newer Shonen Jump series like Demon Slayer Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man have partially pushed My Hero Academia from the spotlight in terms of popularity, the manga is still going fairly strong. At its peak, it was the second best-selling manga series of 2018 and was recently ranked as the 5th best-selling series in 2021, managing to even out-sell the perennial best-seller, One Piece. There are currently an almighty 50 million copies of the My Hero Academia manga in circulation worldwide.

Back in December 2021, Horikoshi mentioned that the end of the series is currently in sight, so who knows how much longer it’ll be around. If My Hero Academia wraps up by the end of 2022, the series will probably clock in at just about 40 volumes, all up. So this box set will cover the first half of the whole series. Depending on how you pace yourself, you might even be able to smash through what’s currently available and catch up.

