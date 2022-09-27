Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Filled Out Its Outrageously Impressive Live-Action Cast

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s animated hit Avatar: The Last Airbender has found most of its cast, filling out the show’s many supporting roles with both newcomers and established actors. And yes, the Cabbage Merchant is among them!

Netflix announced a slew of actors joining as members of Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads, which all intersect along Aang and the gang’s journey to master the four elements of the realm while safeguarding the boy’s identity as the Avatar. We already knew the core cast of kid characters, which include Gordon Cormier (Lost in Space) as Aang, Dallas Liu (PEN15) as Zuko, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Elizabeth Yu as Azula. We also knew the incredible casting choices of The Mandalorian’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh and Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim as the Fire Lord Ozai, which really got us excited to see the stories in the four nations of the Avatar world unfold.

The Water Tribe adds Amber Midthunder (Prey) as their spiritual leader Princess Yue, A Martinez (Cowboy Bebop) as veteran waterbender Pakku, Irene Bedard (The Stand) as healer Yagoda, Joel Oulette (Trickster) as warrior Hahn, Nathaniel Arcand (Heartland) as Princess Yue’s father Chief Arnook, and Meegwun Fairbrother (Burden of Truth) as Avatar Kuruk.

Over at the Earth Kingdom we’ve got Arden Cho (Partner Track) as bounty hunter June, Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) as the King Bumi, Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest) as the eccentric Mechanist, Lucian-River Chauhan (Encounter) as the Mechanist’s son Teo, and James Sie (Stillwater) as the fan-beloved Cabbage Merchant.

The antagonistic clan of the Fire Nation is represented by Momona Tamada (Secret Headquarters) as Azula’s best friend Ty Lee, Thalia Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) as another one of Azula’s allies Mai, Ruy Iskandar (Yes Day) as Prince Zuko’s first officer Lt. Jee, Hiro Kanagawa (Altered Carbon) as former Fire Nation leader Lord Sozin, C.S. Lee (Dexter) as the former Fire Nation Avatar Roku, François Chau (The Expanse) as the Great Sage, and Ryan Mah (Snowpiercer) as Commander Zhao’s second-in-command Lt. Dang.

And finally joining the Spirit World are George Takei (Star Trek) as the voice of the ancient spirit Koh, and Randall Duk Kim (Kung Fu Panda) as the voice of Wan Shi Tong, an Owl who represents the Spirit of Knowlege. Other cast members previously announced include Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, Maria Zhang as Suki, and Yvonne Chapman as. Avatar Kyoshi.

Avatar: the Last Airbender is currently filming. Stay tuned here at Gizmodo for the latest updates.

