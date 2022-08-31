All The Major Video Game Releases To Look Out For In September

It’s already been a busy year for new video games, and there’s more to look forward to in September

This month, old and new fans alike can enjoy The Last of Us Part I on PS5, or perhaps you’d rather something lighter and would rather build the fantasy of your childhood dreams in Disney’s life sim Dreamlight Valley. There’s also a new batch of sports video games with FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 releasing in September.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in September 2022.

What new video games are coming out in September 2022?

The Last of Us: Part I

Release Date: September 2

It’s been almost 10 years since The Last Of Us: Part I of first released on PS3. Two console generations later, it’s being rebuilt and re-released for the PS5 with enhanced graphics, fast load times and expanded accessibility options.

If you’ve never played The Last of Us, now is definitely the time to give it a try.

Pre-order it now: PS5

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Release Date: September 6

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in Disney fantasy land, then Disney Dreamlight Valley is the answer to your prayers. The life simulator allows you to create your own character, explore and partake in quests and interact with iconic Disney characters.

Pre-order it now: PlayStation | Xbox | Switch | PC

Splatoon 3

Release date: September 9

The smash-hit (literally) Splatoon series returns in September with its third instalment. Splatoon 3 offers a whole new region to explore with online turf wars and solo story adventures available.

Pre-order it now: Switch

NBA 2K23

Release date: September 9

NBA 2K23 is back for another round with all your favourite NBA and WNBA teams and stars available for slam dunks. The big attraction this year is the return of Michael Jordan as a playable character and a new experience titled the Jordan Challenge that allows you to recreate 15 performances from the basketball star’s career.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X/S | Xbox One | Switch

FIFA 23

Release date: September 27

Speaking of sports games, another year, another FIFA. This one is momentous, however, because not only does it allow you to play as women’s club teams for the first time, it also features our very own soccer star Sam Kerr on the cover. We’ll buy it just for her, TBH.

Elsewhere in the game, FIFA 23 introduces new HyperMotion2 Technology to bring enhanced animations and will also introduce the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as a playable experience.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox X/S | Xbox One | Switch

