PlayStation Plus Expands With Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed, And Watch Dogs 2

Sony just announced its September lineup of games for its subscription service yesterday, and it’s pretty loaded. PS Plus members will be able to download Arkane’s stylish immersive sim Deathloop, as well as older crowd-pleasers such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Watch Dogs 2. At the other end of the budget spectrum, indies Chicory and Spiritfarer are also worth your attention.

The subscription service saw a huge revamp back in June, when it combined PS Plus’ on-demand access to games with the streaming capabilities of PS Now. Kotaku noted that the new PS Plus showed promise, but was still lacking in a lot of areas, such as an underwhelming list of demos and a paltry range of backward-compatible titles. Still, it was a good start for any PlayStation owners who wanted to play through parts of Ubisoft or Square Enix’s portfolio. I mean, I haven’t fully completed everything in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and I highly doubt that you did either.

However, the games that subscribers get this month are highly dependent on which tier that they’re paying for. If you’re a PS Essential member, then you can access Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem. But if you’re an Extra or Premium subscriber, that’s where the catalogue gets more exciting. From September 20 onwards, you can download Arkane’s Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins (one of my top three AC games of all time), and Watch Dogs 2. The library of indie titles is also significantly larger. If you’re interested in a unique adventure game with some light puzzle mechanics, then Chicory: A Colourful Tale is a great place to start.

This month also marks the welcome return of new classic additions, after a couple of months where PlayStation appeared to forget that Premium users were paying extra for that. They get the addition of Sly Cooper, Syphon Filter 2, and, er, the PSP’s Toy Story 3, among others.

Here’s the full list of PS Plus titles:

PS Essential — September 6 to October 3

Granblue Fantasy: Versus, PS4

Need for Speed Heat, PS4

Toem, PS5

PS Extra, Premium — September 20

Deathloop (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Chicory: A Colourful Tale (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)

Monster Energy Supercross (PS4, PS5)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

PS Premium — September 20