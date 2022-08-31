Pokémon Scarlet And Violet’s Preorder Bonuses Are So Terrible, They’re Getting Mocked

Gamer salt over preorder bonuses is nothing new. But this time, the Pokémon community’s salt feels partially justified. Amazon recently showed an infographic that details what fans can get by ordering Scarlet and Violet digitally ahead of launch: A set that includes 10 potions, 10 antidotes, and three revives. The rewards feel so inconsequential that fans are mocking the bonuses online.

Pre-order Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, or Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack, and receive a download code for an exclusive in-game Healing Set. https://t.co/l8JJPa4dB5 pic.twitter.com/DRYkofwgTr — Amazon Video Games (@amazongames) August 26, 2022

We already learned of these bonuses earlier this month, But having the paltry rewards shown in an image is a lot different than simply reading about them in a bulleted list.

“I originally had zero interest in these games, but once they said I could preorder to receive 10 potions in-game, that’s when everything changed,” one user sarcastically remarked, pointing out that the paltry bonuses likely weren’t going to compel anyone to buy one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games of the year. Another fan was more overt in their criticism: “You can literally just defeat two or three trainers on the first route to get enough Pokédollars to buy all of these items”

To be fair, players who buy the game digitally will also receive five full heals, three ethers, a rare candy, and a nugget. But those are still somewhat common items that you’ll regularly stumble upon in-game. Some fans have pointed out that Japanese Scarlet and Violet buyers are getting physical artbooks, which is more in line with what most fans expect when they preorder a game. Others are relieving the days of getting exclusive Pokémon in distribution events, like a special Torchic in Pokémon X and Y.

However, that’s just for if you purchase a single game digitally. Players who purchase the two-pack of both versions will receive 100 Pokéballs. If you buy the game from the official Pokémon Centre, you’ll be able to obtain this floral-print backpack. Maybe I’d be more excited if the Pokémon Centre hadn’t given me a Scorbunny plush toy for preordering Pokémon Shield a few years ago.

What the store listings should have advertised is the special crystal Pikachu that players will get if they buy the game before February 28, 2023. This Pikachu can use the flying-type move Fly, which it can’t learn naturally. So there is a special bonus for buying the game early, but it’s not exclusive to simply buying Scarlet and Violet before the launch date.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18.