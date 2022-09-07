See Games Differently

PSA: Target Australia Takes 50% Off Horizon Forbidden West, Pokémon Diamond, And Mario Strikers

Published 1 hour ago: September 8, 2022 at 8:16 am
Image: Horizon: Forbidden West

A quick morning PSA: Target Australia is currently running a 30-50% off sale on selected toys and gaming. The good news: all the games are half off, and though the list is a short one, there are some recent bangers on here, now vastly encheapened. Even the PS5 HD Camera’s getting a look-in, if you need one of those. Here’s the list:

Switch

Mario Strikers Battle League Football – Was $69, now $34.50

Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl – Was $69, now $34.50

 

PS4

Far Cry 6 – Was $69, now $34.50

Gran Turismo 7 – Was $89, now $44.50

Horizon: Forbidden West – Was $89, now $44.50

 

PS5

Horizon: Forbidden West – Was $109, now $54.50

PlayStation 5 HD Camera – Was $99, now $45.50

 

So there you go! As I said, only a small sale by Target Australia standards, but the prices are certainly right. Horizon on PS5, in particular, is a ripper deal (provided you’ve managed to snag yourself a console). If you’ve been meaning to pick any of these up, get ’em while they’re hot.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

