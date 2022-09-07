PSA: Target Australia Takes 50% Off Horizon Forbidden West, Pokémon Diamond, And Mario Strikers

A quick morning PSA: Target Australia is currently running a 30-50% off sale on selected toys and gaming. The good news: all the games are half off, and though the list is a short one, there are some recent bangers on here, now vastly encheapened. Even the PS5 HD Camera’s getting a look-in, if you need one of those. Here’s the list:

Switch

Mario Strikers Battle League Football – Was $69, now $34.50

Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl – Was $69, now $34.50

PS4

Far Cry 6 – Was $69, now $34.50

Gran Turismo 7 – Was $89, now $44.50

Horizon: Forbidden West – Was $89, now $44.50

PS5

Horizon: Forbidden West – Was $109, now $54.50

PlayStation 5 HD Camera – Was $99, now $45.50

So there you go! As I said, only a small sale by Target Australia standards, but the prices are certainly right. Horizon on PS5, in particular, is a ripper deal (provided you’ve managed to snag yourself a console). If you’ve been meaning to pick any of these up, get ’em while they’re hot.