10 Games To Recommend The Former Gamer In Your Life

Back in late 2020, former Kotaku Australia writer Leah got a surprising message from her older brother: “Hey, do you mind if I borrow your Xbox for a bit?” After a good 10-year gap away from games, he’d finally decided he had the time and interest to get back on the gaming horse. A few months after that, she got a similar message from her sister, who had also decided it was prime time to rediscover old hobbies, despite being former gamers.

This got us thinking – what kind of game recommendations do we have to help a lapsed gamer who’s trying to find their groove again? It’s an exciting task, and one that gives you an opportunity to create a deeper bond with your friends and family.

It’s also a cheeky way to get them onboard with all the games you’ve loved and played over the last few years. But the challenge lies in deciding which game recommendations are safe enough to entice them to stay on the dark side, forever. When a former gamer has been away for too long, it’s about choosing a game sure to steal all of their attention, before life gets in the way.

The last game Leah’s brother had played was Gears of War 3 and her sister’s last was Skyrim. Since then, there have been so many great games, but not all of them are suitable for a former gamer.

Eventually, there were a few titles we landed on — and our hit rate was pretty good overall. Having Xbox Game Pass on hand was super helpful because it’s stacked with a bunch of different-genre games, and we were able to dig into our physical libraries as well.

These are some of the games recommendations there were given to Leah’s siblings and some more that might be helpful for you, too.

Our recommendations for former gamers

God of War

Platform(s): PS5, PS4

Maybe your relapsed gamer friend played the OG God of War series back when Kratos still lived in Greece. The storyline for this game is equal parts gritty and heartwarming and follows Kratos and his son, Atreus, to scatter his mother’s ashes. Along the way, you’ll meet (and fight) all manners of Norse gods, dwarves and ferocious beasts.

We don’t think you need to be a pro at strategic combat to be good at God of War. So long as you fall into the rhythm of dodging and rolling, playing as Kratos in this Norse epic won’t make you pull a thumb muscle. Perhaps the best part of gameplay is the fact that while you, as Kratos, get to whomp enemies with a boomerang axe, while also controlling Atreus’ bow to have him distract or stun enemies.

Plus, the sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will be out very soon – so you might as well catch up now to prepare for one of the most highly anticipated game releases of the year.

Stray

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, PC

Yes, the cat game. If you’ve been living under a rock, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set the neon-lit streets of a cyberpunk-like metropolis. Working together with a drone, a stray cat attempts to solve the mystery of this long-forgotten city so it can return home.

This cat sim takes about five hours total to complete, which makes it a great introduction to any former gamer who’s keen to ease back in with a simple, aesthetically pleasing RPG. It’s also just very fun to interact with the world as the purrtagonist, such as walking across keyboards or adorably playing with an NPC cat’s tail.

You can find a copy on PS5 at either Amazon or eBay.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC

Did your lapsed gamer play Skyrim in 2011?

Well, the good news is some things never change, and Skyrim is back for new gen consoles. With fishing, too! While it’s easy to be cynical about the endless releases and re-releases for the game, Skyrim keeps coming back because it’s just that good. No matter how many times you play it, you’ll never get sick of exploring its vast worlds – and all of its complex storylines – so there’s genuinely so much to discover in the world.

Even for first-timers it’s a great game, and it’s basically the perfect reintroduction to how beautiful, fun and rewarding games can be.

Forza Horizon 5

Platform(s): Xbox, PC (Xbox Game Pass)

Forza Horizon 5 is for racing game fans and people who don’t like racing games. Weird, right? But between its absolutely stunning scenery and competition-based gameplay, it’s a great entry for any fans of gaming. Even Leah didn’t consider herself a racing game fan — but the Forza Horizon series was a breath of fresh air for her when she finally discovered it.

You don’t need to know anything about cars or racing (outside of ‘be first’) but you can sit back, go for a ride and enjoy the scenery along the way. Sometimes, all you need to do is just vibe, and Forza Horizon 5 lets you do just that.

Given how popular racing games used to be in the 2000s, it’s highly likely your former gamer will have some experience with the genre already. Not much has changed in the two decades, so it should be a spot of familiarity.

Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee

Platform(s): Switch

Chances are your lapsed gamer is familiar with the Pokémon franchise in some capacity, whether that be through the cartoons or the games. If they’ve never played a Pokémon game, start them with Pokémon Let’s Go: Pikachu or Eevee, two of the best modern Pokémon games around. These titles remaster the Game Boy originals and act as a ‘clean slate’ for the Pokémon franchise so you don’t really need to know anything about them going in.

Both games are extremely adorable, extremely fun and extremely good – and great for newcomers. In fact, Pikachu was the first and only game Leah ever gave a perfect score. That may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but take our word for it when we say it’s an excellent game, and great for newcomers.

If they have played Pokémon before, it’s still a great pick because it shows just how far the franchise has come.

You can buy this Switch exclusive from any of the following retailers:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is actually great for gaming newcomers or former players, particularly if they like their fiction to be immersive, engaging and/or educational. In the game, you play as a historical Viking traipsing through the wilderness of Europe, pillaging and looting as you go. First-timers may struggle with the more complex controls of this title, but its exploration is still a real joy, and something everyone should get to experience.

Valhalla was the game that sucked Leah’s lapsed gamer brother back into gaming, and he really hasn’t looked back since. Watching her brother discover new secrets and historical figures, all while journeying through beautiful landscapes, was been a real joy for Leah, and it’s something everyone should get to experience. Games have come a long way over the last few years, and Valhalla represents one of the best new titles around.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Platform(s): PS5, PS4

Everyone knows Spider-Man, right? Lapsed gamer or not, it’s hard to escape Marvel’s superheroes — and many have struggled more than most. Luckily, Marvel’s Spider-Man is a phenomenal title, and one that’s great for any kind of player. The controls are fairly standard, but the gameplay is anything but and it’s easy to get lost in the game as you swing from place to place.

For anyone who’s played classic adventure games, or even the original Spider-Man games on PlayStation 2 or Xbox, Marvel’s Spider-Man is a great game recommendation. Sure, it requires a leap of faith to dive into such a big open world, but it’s a leap worth taking for any new or former gamer.

Psychonauts 2

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox, PC (Xbox Game Pass)

Psychonauts 2may be a newer game recommendation on this list, but one that feels the most similar to the classic games of the early 2000s. If you’re looking for a shiny platformer with new gen graphics, a real sense of humour and absolutely delightful gameplay, this is it. Psychonauts 2 is fun, clever and just familiar enough to make you long for the days when you could play games for hours with no sense of time at all.

It was a different time in the early 2000s, but a very good one — and Psychonauts 2 should help you recapture that sense of childhood fun and adventure. Like others on this list, it’s also available for free with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, so you won’t even have to fork out for the full price of the game.

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC

Depending on the tenure of your lapsed gamer, they may have grown up playing console platformers like Spyro the Dragon or Crash Bandicoot on PlayStation. Well, good news for those folks, both franchises are back in the modern era, and even have shiny remasters to play through. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is our preferred game recommendation of the two, and one of the most colourful and fun adventure RPGs around.

If you’re looking for a spot of freshly-squeezed nostalgia or you just want to introduce your mate to some absolute classics, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a great, wholesome way to start. It’s easy to get into, and there are plenty of hours of gameplay here to keep you going.

Untitled Goose Game

Platform(s): PS4, Switch, Xbox, PC

Untitled Goose Game is the ultimate gaming gateway drug for lapsed gamers because it’s so simple. You play as a goose. Go cause some trouble. It’s a winning formula, and one that makes all the action and puzzle-solving of Goose Game a real joy. It’s also great because anyone can play it, whether they’ve played games before or they’re brand new.

All you really need to know is ‘push stick to walk, press this button to grab’, and the game does so much with those controls. Gameplay is simple and super funny, puzzles are challenging but not too hard, and there’s plenty to discover as you wander through the game’s world.

If you’re trying to teach someone how to get back into gaming after a long time away (or if you’re introducing somebody new to games), Goose Game is the perfect, fun introduction to modern gaming and how to get someone back into video games.

Have you been successful bringing a former or lapsed gamer back into the fold? Have any game recommendations for the list? Pop on down to the comments below and share how to get someone back into video games.