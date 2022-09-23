See Games Differently

Ruby Recommends: Choopo’s Dive Into Papa’s Games

Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

As you know, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

This week, we’re looking at Papa Louie.

You guys remember Papa Louie?

Choopo is a YouTuber that does a wide range of goofy things, from deep dives to MS Paint animations. Their channel is very chaotic, which is why I like it.

I’ve always been a fan of deep dives into the most niche game series, especially when they don’t take themselves too seriously. Sure, I do definitely enjoy a look into well-loved game series, but there’s a good reason why Izzzyzzz is one of my favourite creators on the platform.

Choopo’s deep dive into the Papa’s games, which are a series of Flash (and now mobile) games made by Flipline Studios (OG web game territory), is just an absolute treat.

Not only is the video ridiculous, but it’s actually a surprisingly accurate timeline of the Papa’s game series. Very well researched, while also being incredibly aware of itself. Definitely recommend chucking them a sub!

This weekly post is also an opportunity for creators to feature their work. If you’re in the business of making YouTube videos diving into niche gaming content, investigating lost game media, or just doing any cool stuff with games, OR you have a favourite creator that you’d like us to spotlight, let us know!

