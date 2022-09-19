Spider-Man First-Person Mod Is So Stunning It will Make You Want To Vomit

Insomniac’s Spider-Man is a revelation when it comes to feeling the power and agility of everyone’s favourite wall crawler as he web-slings across New York City’s skyline. But what if you could actually see the world through Spidey’s eyes as you flew through Times Square? A new mod for the PC remaster does exactly that, and it’s both spectacular and dizzying to behold.

Officially titled “Spider-Man PC First Person Mod Web Swinging,” the project is the work of renowned GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 modder Jedijosh920. Earlier this year, he speculated about what a first-person mode might look like in Spider-Man 2 using PS4 mods. Now that the 2018 PlayStation game is on PC as well by way of the PS5 remaster, he’s been able to make that dream a reality in the original game. Here’s a video he uploaded to YouTube last Friday that shows the superhero roller coaster ride in action:

I’ve only managed to watch it in 15-second increments before needing to take a breather and look at something else for a minute. Imagine how Spider-Man must feel!

“Fun fact: Spider-Man has a power called Superhuman Equilibrium,” reads the top comment. “Well, this looks nauseating, and is exactly the kind of mod I’ve been waiting for!” reads another. “Time to buy the PC version.”

Jedijosh920 released a separate first-person gameplay video a few days earlier that’s a little easier to watch. The camera is fixed right where Spider-Man’s head would normally be rather than following it as he does 360 spins. It’s not nearly as authentic but still provides an extra rush without all of the stomach churning.

Since arriving on Steam, Spider-Man has received a number of other mods ranging from straight up memes to comic book fan service. Much blood and sweat has been spilled trying to fix Peter Parker’s face, and also make Spider-Man’s costume the right shade of red. Now if only modders can find a way to add the allegedly long-lost co-op mode fans have been pining for.