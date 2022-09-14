The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: What We Know So Far

After three years of little more than crumbs to go off, Nintendo has finally begun to pull the covers off its mammoth sequel to Breath of the Wild. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will become the 20th mainline entry in Nintendo’s long-running series of fantasy RPGs. Following the colossal, franchise-redefining success of Breath of the Wild, the idea that Nintendo would create a sequel was all but a forgone conclusion.

Now, after years of waiting, of Nintendo Direct broadcasts that came and went with no news, we finally know when we’ll get to play it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release date

It feels so strange to say that we have a release date for The Game Formerly Known As Breath of the Wild 2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on May 13, 2023, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo confirmed the game’s release date at the very end of the September 2022 Nintendo Direct broadcast, with Shigeru Miyamoto himself delivering the happy news. It followed the news in March that the game would be delayed into the new year. So devastating was the news of its delay that Nintendo’s stock took a significant hit as investors balked.

But all that is (hopefully) behind us now. Pending any further delays, we’ll be playing Tears of the Kingdom by May 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

Being the sequel to Breath of the Wild means you can already start to imagine what Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will play like. However, Nintendo intends to expand on the scope of the original, with new traversal mechanics and ways to explore. The latest trailer shows a city in the clouds, from which Link can dive down to the world below. He also seems to have replaced his Sheikah Slate with a cool glowing sword arm, so that’s certainly new. However it happened, all the Shiekah Slate’s abilities seem to have been transferred to the sword arm.

The trailer also seems to tease Breath of the Wild‘s large array of weapons will return, along with the much-debated degradation. Link is seen throughout each of the game’s trailers carrying numerous shields, bows and axes.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailers

There have only been a new trailers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far. Here’s the one from the September 2022 Direct that announced the title and release date.

Previously, only a handful of trailers for the game had been released. The first look at gameplay arrived a bit over a year ago, during E3 2021.

Before that, it was the game’s original announcement trailer. Can you believe it’s been three years since Nintendo formally announced a Breath of the Wild sequel was in production? We’ve been waiting for this game since before the pandemic began. Insane.