The Original Mafia Will Be Free On Steam For Its 20th Anniversary

In celebration of Mafia’s 20th anniversary, 2K Games is selling the original open-world game for the low price of free for a limited time on Steam, starting from September 1 through September 5.

This news comes on the heels of 2K Games announcing that a new Mafia game is in the works back in May. Though the new game is still in early development, what we do know is that it will be made using Unreal Engine 5 instead of the Mafia III engine for the remaster. We also know that its internal codename is Nero and that it is expected to be a prequel to the Mafia trilogy.

Get the original Mafia (digital) for FREE on @Steam from Sept. 1 – 5 pic.twitter.com/ZdxSFZrLwh — 2K (@2K) August 29, 2022

In contrast to its wackier antics of 2K Games’ Grand Theft Auto series, Mafia tells a more grounded story that focuses on old-school crime families harkening to classic films like Goodfellas and The Godfather. You play as Tommy Angelo, a lowly cab driver in the1930s, as he is thrown into the criminal underbelly of Illinois and transforms into one of the most feared mobsters in the Salieri family.

Although the series received the remastered treatment with new dialogue and cutscenes, tighter combat, and updated visuals with 4K and HDR support back with the Mafia Definitive Edition, getting in on the festivities of Mafia’s anniversary by downloading the original game does have a major upside to the alternative of buying the Definitive Edition. Aside from the obvious factor of it being free, downloading the original game means you get to enjoy the original game’s copyrighted music that the Definitive Edition lost, such as Moanin’ For You by The Mills Brothers. Similar to 2K’s recent remake outing with the (deep breath) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, Mafia Definitive Edition lost some of its tracks due to expired licensing.