See Games Differently

The Witcher Season 3 Gets A Release Window

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Published 2 hours ago: September 27, 2022 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:bloodofelves
caercintraciricirillacreativeworksfictionfringillageraltgeraltofriviajaskierjoeybateyliteraturenetflixthehexerthenthewitchertimeofcontemptwitcheryeneferyennefer
The Witcher Season 3 Gets A Release Window
Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia (Image: Netflix/Susie Allnutt)

The Witcher franchise is coming back with a vengeance! After some start-and-stop filming due to covid-19, we not only have The Witcher: Blood Origin later this year, but also The Witcher season three officially slated for release in 2023.

During the last season, we saw Geralt desperately try to keep Princess Cirilla safe by taking her to the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen. Yenefer was taken hostage by various people (first by the sorcerer Fringilla, and later by the elf/revolutionary Francesca) before finally escaping and meeting up with Jaskier. As Yen and Jaskier teamed up (for one measly episode), Geralt attempted to find out more about the monsters spontaneously appearing throughout the land.

At the end of the season, Geralt, Yenefer, Ciri, and Jaskier did all meet up again; it turned out that Ciri’s power is tied to the monolithic stones found throughout the Continent, which are actually interplanar portals. The demon was beaten, a price was put on Ciri’s head by the sorcerer guild at Aretuza, Yennefer got her magic back, and Geralt was still playing protector/step-dad to Ciri. Jaskier seemed to be, sadly, not that important. (Truly the show wasted Joey Batey’s charisma by barely putting him in season two, but that’s none of my business.) Then, the emperor of Nilfgaard, Emhyr, showed up, revealed himself to be Ciri’s dad, and began to make his way toward the kingdom of Cintra, either to conquer it or find his daughter. Season three has…a lot going on, and it hasn’t even started.

The Witcher season three will hit Netflix during the summer of 2023.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.