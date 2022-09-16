Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Arrives On PC In October

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will arrive for PC on October 20.

If you played the Legacy of Thieves Collection when it launched on PS5 last year, you’ll know that it contains both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the standalone spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. What makes this collection special is that it marks only the second time in its 15-year franchise history that an Uncharted video game has appeared on a platform that wasn’t expressly PlayStation-owned.

For those who’ve never seen it, the first was the 2016 puzzle game Uncharted: Fortune Hunter on Android and iOS platforms.

Like other PlayStation games that have made the jump to PC, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will feature many enhancements over its console counterparts. Here’s a short list of changes and improvements in the PC version:

New UI

Scale sliders

GPU and VRAM detection

Variable load speed

Ultra-wide monitor support

Graphical adjustments across texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion

Remappable controller buttons

DualSense support (remember, you’ll have to use a USB-C cable to get the full range of DualSense features)

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2 for dynamic resolution (its essentially AMD’s version of DLSS)

And here’s the spec sheet:

Minimum Recommended Performance Ultra Performance Goals 30 FPS @ 720p Medium Settings 30 FPS @ 1080p High Settings 60 FPS @ 1440p High Settings 60 FPS @ 4K Ultra Settings CPU Intel i5-4330 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i7-7700k AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) AMD R9 290X (4 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD RX 570 (4 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB) AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) RAM 8 GB (16 GB Recommended) 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Storage 126 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD

Preorders are live on Steam and Epic now. If you preorder it on Epic, they’ll give you Sully’s plane as a glider for Fortnite. Only you will know if you care about that sort of thing, dear reader, but I suppose it’s there if you want it.

What’s nice to note is that this particular PlayStation port is coming in a little cheaper than Spider-Man did last month. Spidey recently raised eyebrows in Australia when it landed on Steam and Epic at over $100. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will land on PC at $74.95, which is the same price you’ll find on the PlayStation Store.