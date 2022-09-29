See Games Differently

Watch Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Explain Wolverine In Deadpool 3… Sort Of

September 29, 2022
What we’ve got here is a gimmick. Ryan Reynolds, after announcing yesterday that Wolverine — and Hugh Jackman — would be returning to the MCU for Deadpool 3, has once again taken to Twitter to give some more background and explain a few things. Take a listen to the men themselves below.

In this very informative and not at all ridiculous tweet we have learned that Logan (the critically acclaimed 2017 film in which Wolverine dies) will remain canon. It took place in 2029, so there’s a lot of time to play with. Which is great! Logan was an incredible and moving film and they should have stopped there. Whoops. Can’t keep a guy like Hugh Jackman down, I guess.

If you were hoping for more details about this newest announcement, I hate to break it to you, but Ryan Reynolds is a wee bit of a prankster, and you’re not going to get much else. We know that Deadpool 3 will be out in 2024, but as for the rest? We’ll just have to wait and see what Reynolds posts on his Twitter next. Turn your notifications on.

