What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Another week down, folks. The weekend beckons.

This weekend, I’ve got a few games I’d like to chew through. I’m currently very deep in Return to Monkey Island and would love to knock that over if I can. It’s excellent, by the way — as clever and hilarious as the LucasArts classics you remember. If I’ve got time, I’d love to spend a little time on Deathloop now that it’s on Game Pass. Though I played it on PS5 at launch last year, I’ve waited for the inevitable Game Pass drop to play it on my PC. Really looking forward to returning to this with a keyboard and mouse.

As for Ruby, I believe she’s back in Disney Dreamlight Valley now that that issue affecting Australian and New Zealand players has been resolved. I hope she bleeds Scrooge McDuck dry.

By the time you read this, I will be on a short bit of leave over the Victorian long weekend. I’ll be back on deck next week, but I wanted to take some time for myself before we dive headlong into PAX Australia. I’ll see you all on Tuesday. This means Ruby will be in charge on Monday. I hope you’re ready for chaos.

With that, over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Give us the full rundown in the comments below. If you’re in Victoria, I hope you’re enjoying the extra long weekend. For those who aren’t in Vic, I hope you enjoyed the day off yesterday, and the weekend ahead.

And that’s a full lid for this week! Thanks as always for hanging out with us, it really does mean a lot. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.