Win One Of 4 TMNT-Themed Turtle Beach Stealth 600 GEN 2 MAX Headsets

If you’re a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and in you’re in the market for a new headset, our latest giveaway may keep you from having to shell out.

No, wait, come back, I won’t do any more puns, I promise.

To celebrate the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, our mates at Turtle Beach have given us four modified Turtle Beach Stealth 600 GEN 2 MAX headsets, valued at $219.95 each, to give away. These headsets were modded by Aussie local outfit TAGmods, with earcups detailed to resemble turtle shells and headbands in the bandana colours of the four turtles themselves. Thanks to Konami, each headset winner will also receive a copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection on Switch, valued at $69.95.

To be in the running to win one of these epic prizes, all you have to do is invent a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles catchphrase. The usual 80’s catchphrases like cowabunga, radical, tubular, bodacious, those are all off limits. We want you to make one up. In 100 words or less, tell us your TMNT catchphrase, and its definition. The funniest catchphrase, as chosen by us, will be declared the winner.

Remember: it’s 100 words or less, and you’ll need to be over 18 to enter. We only have 4 custom-made Turtle Beach Stealth 600 GEN 2 MAX Headset packs to give away. As with our previous competitions, the creative rivalry is fierce. The entry topic is broad, and 100 words should give you lots of room, so we expect you to bring your A-game.

This giveaway is open to residents of Australia and New Zealand only and will kick off on September 21, 2022, and wrap up on October 7th, 2022. Winners will be notified by email. Headsets will be chosen at random (and we’re sorry if you don’t get your favourite Turtle but that’s just how it’s gotta be).

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 GEN 2 MAX will launch on 14th October, more info can be found here. You can also follow Turtle Beach on socials via their Facebook, Twitter, and Insta.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is in stores now for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and the Nintendo Switch.