15 Demos To Play In Steam’s Final Next Fest For 2022

I love demos. I love to try before I buy. I fear what I don’t understand, and I understand very little, so I live in constant fear. However, it’s events like Steam Next Fest that help quell this fear with all sorts of demos.

It’s the last Steam Next Fest of this year, baby! From October 3rd to October 10th, around 1000 different games will have demos available on Steam for you, the gamer, to give a red hot go. How very exciting!

While we can’t go over all of them (1000 is a big number), I will be taking a leaf out of many a book (this has been done before) and recommending some demos that I think you should check out during the spooky season.

That being said, not all of them are spooky. Some of them are, but not all. I am just stating that it is, in fact, now the spooky season. October. Month, not season. But the season of spooking is now. And so on.

Anyway, please take a not-entirely-spooky look.

Note: All titles in our blubs will have links to the Steam pages of the games for you to click and download, if you so wish.

Venice 2089

Venice 2089 is an atmospheric adventure game developed by Safe Place Studios, where you explore a future Venice struggling with the effects of rising water levels.

The vibrant 2.5D art style really makes this game pop. Zooming around on your hoverboard and completing quests for the folks residing in Venice with the help of your trusty little drone is a real treat.

Birth

If you were balls deep in the many showcases of Summer Games Fest season, you may remember this one from Day of the Devs.

Birth is a gorgeous puzzle adventure game developed by Madison Karrh that requires you to build a new friend out of bits and pieces scattered through this beautifully-drawn world. This is one I had my eye on since Day of the Devs, so I’m pumped.

Thirsty Suitors

Thirsty Suitors is a story-driven adventure game by Outerloop Games that, in my eyes, looks like if Ramona Flowers fought her exes in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World instead of Scott, with a uniquely South Asian twist.

I’ve had my eye on this game for a while now. There’s so much going on in the best way. From turn-based battles with punks, suitors, and exes, to skating up a storm and action-packed cooking to impress your parents, this game looks like a wild ride that I’ve got a ticket for.

The Forest Quartet

The Forest Quartet is a puzzle adventure developed by Mads & Friends where you play the spirit of a dead lead singer of a band who must find the members of her band for one last concert.

The concept of this game is so fascinating. In the full game, each member of the band has their own unique act that you must play through in order to find them, and within each act, you must solve puzzles and fight the corruption facing their souls. It rocks, literally.

Spindle

Spindle is an old-school Zelda-like developed by Wobble Ghost. You play as Death in a world where nobody dies, so you must run around and cause trouble with your little piggy companion. Oink!

The pixel art of this game is so simple yet so pretty. There are plenty of games where you play as the grim reaper, but this one is noticeably adorable. You can pet the pig, which is huge.

DROS

DROS is a fairytale action-adventure developed by emergeWorlds, and is one of the many fantastic Australian-made games being supported by Screen Australia’s Games: Expansion Pack fund.

The game follows an unlikely duo, Captain the bounty hunter and Dros the slimy ball of goo. As the tag team, you must fight to reach the top of the tower to defeat The Alchemist. Can’t wait to play with some goo!

Aka

Aka is a sweet little exploration game made by Cosmo Gatto where you find inner peace in a small open world. It was announced at last year’s Wholesome Snack showcase, and it stole my heart and refused to give it back.

You play as a round little red panda who also happens to be an ex-warrior, and your objective is to find peace with yourself after a tumultuous past by doing activities on multiple islands inspired by different real-life landscapes.

The Bunny Graveyard

The Bunny Graveyard is an unexpectedly-spooky puzzle adventure developed by Pichon Games that follows an episodic tale of a bunny trying to understand why she exists.

I actually gave this demo a go yesterday and had a great time with it. It’s one of those cutesy pixel art games that at first seems innocent but hides a deep dark secret. Very excited about this one!

Potionomics

Potionomics is a narrative-driven, deck-building shop simulator developed by Voracious Games. You may have seen an article by the lovely Julian about this one coming out this month, which I am very excited about.

You have inherited your uncle’s potion shop as well as his crippling debt, so you now must work to make the best potion shop there is by making the right connections and the right moves.

Ship of Fools

Ship of Fools is a co-op roguelite at sea developed by Fika Productions. It looks very much like a mix between the seafaring of Wind Waker and Sea of Thieves and the roguelite elements of Cult of the Lamb.

I’m always looking for the next best co-op game, because I think there’s plenty of room for more narrative games that you can play through with your bestie or worstie. This looks like it’s going to be a real treat.

The Entropy Centre

The Entropy Centre is a first-person puzzle adventure made by Stubby Games. Not long to wait for this one as it’s coming out November 3rd, so why not get a taste test of what’s to come?

When I first saw this game, it felt to me like a spiritual successor to Portal. There’s definitely a lot of influences there, but instead of using portals, you mess with time and rewind objects in order to complete puzzles. I cannot wait for this one.

Decarnation

Decarnation is a story-rich adventure horror game developed by Atelier QDB, and looks absolutely gross and morbid. I am very into it. I’ve been obsessed with this game since it was revealed at the PC Gaming Show.

It looks very much like if a Junji Ito game was ever made which is right up my alley. The pixel art is so detailed to really push how grotesque it all is. Just a word of warning, the ‘Download Demo’ button is not where it would normally be on the Steam page, it’s just under the ‘Is this game relevant to you?’ section.

Slay the Princess

Slay the Princess is a psychological horror choice-driven visual novel made by Black Tabby Games that is easily one of the most interesting-looking games I’ve seen in a while.

In the game, you are tasked with slaying the princess (hence the title). The hand-pencilled art style is so unique and perfectly captures every unnerving detail. Either you slay her, or she slays you. The choice is yours.

Gunbrella

Gunbrella is a noir-punk action-adventure developed by doinksoft, and was featured in that one Nintendo Indie World Direct that was made for me.

In Gunbrella, you play as a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, and you are equipped with an umbrella that is also a gun. This is the best kind of weapon that anybody could own. Therefore, GOTY 2023.

Knuckle Sandwich

Alright alright, TECHNICALLY this game isn’t a part of Steam Next Fest. HOWEVER, the new demo got released just in time for Steam Next Fest and I think everyone should play it, so tough titties! Consider it a bonus item.

Knuckle Sandwich is a turn-based RPG developed by Aussie developer Andy Brophy. It’s like Earthbound meets Undertale meets Warioware. This game is all about getting a job in the big city. It’s messed up and it rocks. Play it.

And those are my personal recommendation for some of the Steam demos you should check out for this year’s final Steam Next Fest! Have there been any Steam Next Fest demos that have caught your eye that I didn’t mention? Let us know!