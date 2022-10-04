The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED – Splatoon 3 Edition – now $499 (down from $549.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Odyssey Bundle – now $549 (down from $608)
Switch game deals
- Darksiders Genesis– now $22.95 (down from $59.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening– now $56 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $52 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Tennis Aces – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 – now $36 (down from $59.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $39 (down from $69.95)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $89 (down from $124.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $34.99 (down from $69.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Red/Blue) – now $89 (down from $119.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Death Stranding– now $24.16 (down from $54.95)
- Far Cry 6– now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $15 (down from $39.95)
- The Quarry – now $57 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – now $6.99 (down from $59.95)
PS5 game deals
- Back 4 Blood – now $22 (down from $39)
- Deathloop – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $51 (down from $79)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $48.99 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel – now $345 (down from $499.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Edition – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Far Cry 6– now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $30 (down from $99.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $48.99 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $19 (down from $39.95)
- The Quarry – now $64 (down from $109.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $56.95 (down from $109.95)
- Rider’s Republic – now $34 (down from $99.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – now $289 (down from $449)
- ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G Graphics Card – now $619 (down from $999)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 Headset – now $197 (down from $469)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset – now $201.10 (down from $299)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Headset – now $59.41 (down from $79)
- Razer Kraken Quartz Wired Gaming Headset – now $89 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Kitty Chroma Wireless Headphones – now $129 (down from $289.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $99 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired Headset – now $209 (down from $359)
Keyboard deals
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard (HX Red Switch) – now $119 (down from $169)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard (HX Aqua Switch) – now $119 (down from $169)
- Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard – now $127.20 with the promo code DIGISPRT (down from $159)
- Logitech G915 RGB Wireless Mechanical Keyboard – now $255.20 with the promo code DIGISPRT (down from $319)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $288 (down from $389.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $179 (down from $299.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Keyboard – now $191 (down from $239)
Mice deals
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Mouse – now $58 (down from $89)
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $28 (down from $69.95)
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Optical Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $64 (down from $119.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $79 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Dock – now $159 (down from $289.95)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 25″ Gaming Monitor – now $449.40 (down from $749)
- ASUS ProArt PA329CV 32″ 4K UHD Monitor – now $838.40 with the promo code DIGISPRT (down from $1,048)
- MSI Optix G32C4 32″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $319.20 with the promo code DIGISPRT (down from $399)
Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $153.70 (down from $229)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $289.99 (down from $399.99)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $280.52 (down from $479)
Other accessory deals
- HyperX QuadCast Microphone – now $164 (down from $219)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $63.70 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone – now $129 (down from $169.95)