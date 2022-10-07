Brace Yourself Because The Black Friday And Cyber Monday 2022 Sales Are Coming

See Games Differently

Published 2 hours ago: October 7, 2022 at 11:50 am
Image: iStock/EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of 2022 draws closer, which means it’s almost time for the wall-to-wall end-of-year sales. We hope you’re ready for some red-hot deals because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only a few weeks away.

What started out as a sale event to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States has exploded into an international phenomenon. Over the past decade, Australian retailers have begun to embrace the concept of Black Friday, with more and more jumping on board. What was once a distinctly American holiday has since become a term synonymous with deals and bargains.

We’ll be updating this post when more information and deals become available, so be sure to check back closer to the sale date.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Australia?

Image: iStock/Girts Ragelis

Black Friday normally takes place on the last Friday of November – which is 25th November in 2022 – but as we’ve seen over previous years, that date is more of a suggestion instead of a hard rule. Some retailers will offer some early-bird deals before Friday, or they’ll have their deals run throughout the weekend, and possibly into the following week. Time is a lie and nothing is real.

The time difference between Australia and the United States is also an important factor at play here. We get to double-dip with Australian Black Friday deals, and then we can get some extra bargains when the U.S. deals start on Saturday.

There’s also Cyber Monday, a similar sale event that is specifically focused on online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, 28 November. Depending on the retailer, there may be some deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only too.

What Black Friday sales can we expect?

black friday nintendo
Image: Nintendo

If a retailer has an online store, then there’s a very good chance they’ll be running Black Friday sales in some format.

So what retailers should you be keeping an eye on? Amazon, Catch and eBay all have pretty good track records when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Even ALDI got in on the fun last year.

In terms of game deals, it’d be a fair guess to say that there’ll be some nice discounts on the Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The past few years have usually involved annual PlayStation Plus subscriptions being discounted, so keep an eye out for that deal hopefully popping up again. Last year’s Black Friday sale saw a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart and three months of Nintendo Switch Online going for $399.

On the tech side of things, there were some decent deals on HyperX, ASUS, SteelSeries, Corsair and Razer products, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to suggest we’ll see similar sales for some, or maybe all, of these brands this year. Some brands also offer exclusive deals through their own web stores, so be sure to check there too.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current gaming rig, or maybe build one from scratch, this might be the perfect opportunity to pick up some necessary PC parts for cheap.

You’ll be able to follow all of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 coverage right here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Comments

    • They’re already being discounted pretty heavily – you can get an LG 65C1 for under $2900 from JB and probably other places.

    • They are proper legit. I haven’t ordered from them in a while, but my brother orders from them regularly and his items arrived within a reasonable timeframe.
      They also have a marketplace type setup now, where (usually) smaller online retailers list items.

    • I bought a $250 phone from there earlier a couple of weeks ago. Phone arrived at my doorstep four days later. Original sealed box, no problems at all.

  • They are legit. Expect them to have limited items so if you are interested in something get in there and buy it. I haven’t used them in a while, but a few years ago shipping was better than 6 weeks, but I wouldn’t expect it in a week either.

  • Just remember, theres no USPS shipments to Oz, and everywhere else is charging at least twice the usual shipping.

  • Last year I got the mario kart, updated switch bundle from ebay plus for $350 which was amazing value, but I also got Cyberpunk for $59 and haven’t played it yet! Mixed bag!

