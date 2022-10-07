Brace Yourself Because The Black Friday And Cyber Monday 2022 Sales Are Coming

The end of 2022 draws closer, which means it’s almost time for the wall-to-wall end-of-year sales. We hope you’re ready for some red-hot deals because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only a few weeks away.

What started out as a sale event to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States has exploded into an international phenomenon. Over the past decade, Australian retailers have begun to embrace the concept of Black Friday, with more and more jumping on board. What was once a distinctly American holiday has since become a term synonymous with deals and bargains.

We’ll be updating this post when more information and deals become available, so be sure to check back closer to the sale date.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Australia?

Black Friday normally takes place on the last Friday of November – which is 25th November in 2022 – but as we’ve seen over previous years, that date is more of a suggestion instead of a hard rule. Some retailers will offer some early-bird deals before Friday, or they’ll have their deals run throughout the weekend, and possibly into the following week. Time is a lie and nothing is real.

The time difference between Australia and the United States is also an important factor at play here. We get to double-dip with Australian Black Friday deals, and then we can get some extra bargains when the U.S. deals start on Saturday.

There’s also Cyber Monday, a similar sale event that is specifically focused on online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, 28 November. Depending on the retailer, there may be some deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only too.

What Black Friday sales can we expect?

If a retailer has an online store, then there’s a very good chance they’ll be running Black Friday sales in some format.

So what retailers should you be keeping an eye on? Amazon, Catch and eBay all have pretty good track records when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Even ALDI got in on the fun last year.

In terms of game deals, it’d be a fair guess to say that there’ll be some nice discounts on the Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The past few years have usually involved annual PlayStation Plus subscriptions being discounted, so keep an eye out for that deal hopefully popping up again. Last year’s Black Friday sale saw a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart and three months of Nintendo Switch Online going for $399.

On the tech side of things, there were some decent deals on HyperX, ASUS, SteelSeries, Corsair and Razer products, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to suggest we’ll see similar sales for some, or maybe all, of these brands this year. Some brands also offer exclusive deals through their own web stores, so be sure to check there too.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current gaming rig, or maybe build one from scratch, this might be the perfect opportunity to pick up some necessary PC parts for cheap.

You’ll be able to follow all of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 coverage right here.

