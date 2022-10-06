CDPR Creates North American Studio, Moves Cyberpunk Sequel Team To Boston

Following a blowout series of announcements about its future projects, including three new Witcher titles and a sequel to the beleaguered Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red global PR director Radek Grabowski has confirmed a global reshuffling. As spotted by Eurogamer, when the time comes to staff up for the Cyberpunk sequel, CDPR will begin by moving the team to Boston, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is, you’ll note, quite a long way from CDPR’s base of operations in Warsaw, Poland.

The move to the US will form the backbone of CDPR’s new satellite studio, dubbed CD Projekt Red North America. According to Grabowski, CDPRNA will comprise a “newly-created Boston hub” that will work in connection to its Vancouver studio. The hope, Grabowski says, is that CDPR can use Boston as a landing platform to “fully tap into the North American talent pool.”

Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko also put his money where his mouth was, saying he will be moving to Boston to help build the team.

I’m moving to Boston together with the core team responsible for Cyberpunk 2077 to establish new studio and be the foundation for the North American team. Working together with the Vancouver crew and the devs from Warsaw we are going to deliver you a banging next game! 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/1UYEzQFCSW — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) October 4, 2022

Among all these announcements and changes, CDPR had no further updates on Cyberpunk 2077 to add. The game’s expansion, Phantom Liberty, will remain its sole expac. There was also no word on the game’s multiplayer offering, continuing the long silence surrounding that particular project.

Elsewhere in the company, CDPR co-founder and joint CEO Marcin Iwiński announced that he will step down before the end of the year, vacating a role he’s held for almost 30 years.